Unknown vandals rip up Keene’s Marcy Field

Marcy Field in Keene with ruts in it. Photo courtesy of Aaron Miller

Adirondack landmark, softened by recent rains, now marked by deep ruts

By Tim Rowland

Vandals in a pickup or SUV laid waste to iconic Marcy Field in Keene over the weekend, spinning wheels and doing donuts across about half of the runway, according to Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

The damage, with ruts four inches deep in the rain-softened sod, has shut down the landing strip indefinitely. “The level of the damage is shocking and definitely upsetting,” said Wilson, who was notified of the incident at 7:30 Saturday morning by the town’s water superintendent, who was on her way to Keene Valley. “I don’t even know how to characterize this.”

The town immediately notified police and the Federal Aviation Administration, closing the landing strip and marking it with large, white X’s to warn off approaching pilots. Wilson said the runway is most popular on the weekends, leading the town to fear that someone might try to land.





The Sunday farmers market went on as usual, with parking redirected to the oval at the north end of the field. The damaged area is closed to parking until insurance adjusters can inspect it. There is no timetable for the runway’s reopening. “With all the rain, everything was so wet,” he said. “We don’t have any previous experience with this kind of repair.”

Wilson said authorities do not believe the act was a youthful prank. “To me it seems more serious, just because of the scope of it,” he said. “The extent and thoroughness set it apart from someone who might spin around once and then run off.”

From the Archive: Adirondackers scratching heads about illegal drive to Marcy Dam

Wilson is concerned about a “pattern of vandalism,” making it appear someone is carrying out a vendetta.

Three weeks ago vandals hit the Keene transfer station, and broke into a container of electronics, dragging out computer screens and televisions and smashing them up around the property. “To me, it says somebody is mad at the town,” Wilson said.

The 36-acre Marcy Field is a public airport primarily serving recreational fliers and a handful of military flights. According to the FAA, about a dozen flights landed during a one-year period ending in May 2020.

It’s perhaps better known as an events and wedding venue, with spectacular views of the Great Range, and a towering lone evergreen lit at Christmas. Marcy Field is a source of pride among town residents, making the vandalism all the more an affront, Wilson said.

“People are really shocked that this kind of thing could take place,” he said. “How do you even respond to it? I just don’t know.”