Zero-emission snowmobiles?

Electrification of power sports could transform snowmobiling

By Chloe Bennett

The Adirondack Park has long been a destination and home for snowmobilers looking for extended rides along powdered trails. And now the Adirondack Rail Trail connecting Lake Placid to Tupper Lake will add another 34 miles to that, once fully completed.

Snowmobilers in the Adirondacks will likely become more visible.

Yet some conservationists say that the off-road vehicles’ environmental impact casts a shadow on snowmobile recreation. Research shows that natural ecosystems are vulnerable to exhaust and noise pollution from the sleds, which can disrupt the Adirondack wilderness. Snowmobiles are restricted to certain parts of the park and prohibited from wilderness, canoe and primitive areas.

An alternative came on the market in 2015 by then-recent college graduates in Montreal who founded Taiga, an electric snowmobile maker. The company, named after the North American boreal forest, began selling its e-sleds in 2022, and as of November 2023 had sold 1,000 sleds.

The threat of climate change was the driving force behind the operation, said Annick Lauzon, marketing director for brand and communications.

“There’s this conflict, especially with recreational users,” she said. “You’re using a snowmobile or a personal watercraft to access the great outdoors and being in that space, but then at the same time you’re doing so at the detriment of the nature that you love.”

Taiga’s electric snowmobiles look like combustion sleds but hold lithium-ion batteries beneath their seats that keep a charge for up to 62 miles. With it comes zero air and noise pollution.

Recreational vehicles, including boats, in New York State consumed 170,346 gallons of fuel in 2022, data from the Federal Highway Administration show. That’s equivalent to emissions from 347 cars driven for a year, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

Unlike road vehicles, traditional snowmobiles are not required to have catalytic converters that decrease the amount of toxic pollutants emitted.

But a transition from fossil fuels in the power sports industry is catching on. Joining Taiga, Bombardier Recreational Products’ brands Ski-Doo and Lynx started producing their first electric snowmobiles last fall. The vehicles will only be made available to the guided adventure company Uncharted Society, which has no locations in New York.

Beyond sleds, a market is emerging for other electric recreation vehicles. Taiga also sells electric watercraft similar to jet skis as zero-emission boat manufacturers ramp up sales. In 2020, the Maid of the Mist, manufactured by Wisconsin-based Burger Boat Co, launched an all-electric catamaran to the base of Niagara Falls.

An electric snowmobile in motion. Photo provided by Taiga

With a price tag slightly higher than new combusting snowmobiles, electric sleds have yet to cover much ground in the United States. New combustion snowmobiles range from $10,000 to $20,000, while Taiga sleds sell for about $18,140.

Statewide goals call for the adoption of electric vehicles. A law passed in 2021 requires all off-road vehicles sold in New York to have zero emissions in 11 years, though the Department of Motor Vehicles does not track registered snowmobiles by fuel or power type.

Under an executive order, state agencies must transition to zero-emission fleets by 2040, with small and medium-duty vehicles electric by 2035. In 2019, the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) planned to buy five Taiga snowmobiles, but paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and manufacturing slowed.

At the time, Taiga’s products were marketed at $15,000. Emma Lamy, ORDA’s sustainability and environmental compliance officer, said the team is now looking into Ski-Doo’s electric sled.

Around 10% of the authority’s fleet is electrified, said Lamy. Already in use at ORDA’s facilities are electric Zambonis and hybrid mountain groomers.

“Sustainability and efficiency is the move right now because everyone is seeing the effects of climate change in real time and these mountain ecosystems are just so incredibly vulnerable to climate change,” she said. “It’s hot on everyone’s minds.”

A barrier to electric vehicles came about in the 1930s to protect automobile dealerships from losing business to independent manufacturers that bypass third parties and sell directly to the consumer. A ban was solidified in 2014 by halting Tesla’s expansion in the state, though the company was allowed to keep its existing showrooms located downstate.

The law results in Taiga being unable to open a store in the state, Lauzon said.

The idea of zero-emission snowmobiles in New York has been around for years, with support from former executive director of the state’s snowmobile association, Dominic Jacangelo. He said the battery-powered sleds have the potential to become as attainable as other electric vehicles.

“The electric sled definitely promises very little maintenance – plug it in – there’s your maintenance,” Jacangelo said. “You’re not changing spark plugs or doing all the things you have to with a gas-powered snowmobile.”

The products are more suited for ski centers and rental companies, Jacangelo said, because of their dependence on chargers. “Let’s face it, when you’re out in the middle of the woods, there’s really no place to plug in,” he said.

Charging stations for at least one stop along the Adirondack Rail Trail are in the works. The Open Space Institute has designs for chargers in the Lake Placid parking lot on Station Street within its funding contribution, Brian Woods, former executive director of the Adirondack Rail Trail Association, said. Electric chargers will likely be installed at the Saranac Lake Union Depot, though Tupper Lake’s lot has yet to connect to electricity, he said.

Although e-snowmobiles are welcomed by the Adirondack Council for their quieter motors and zero emissions, the organization is wary of charging stations near protected lands.

“We don’t want to see that located or cited in a way that infringes on the forest preserve,” Jackie Bowen, the council’s conservation director, said.

Chargers that will power a Taiga snowmobile for about 80 miles come with the purchase, according to the company. The products can also share Level 2 chargers, which are scattered along locations near the rail trail and in other parts of the park.

More plug-ins are on the way. State officials in November announced significant changes to the state’s “make-ready” program to transition to electric vehicles. About $4 billion is expected to bolster zero-emission transportation goals. Part of those plans is a larger investment in disadvantaged communities, totaling $372 million. Some will go toward charging stations for electric bikes, scooters and other small vehicles. Inside the Blue Line, areas around Keeseville are designated as disadvantaged by the state.

Advocates said enhancing the make-ready program was needed to speed up the electric transition. But there are still miles to go before the state achieves its climate goals.

New Yorkers looking to access electric snowmobiles will have to travel to Montreal or Vermont, where Taiga sells its products. Lauzon said it typically takes a couple of months for delivery.

With more charging stations, it’s possible the Adirondacks will see snowmobiles crossing quietly in the years to come. New technology in the sport is looked upon favorably, the snowmobile association’s executive director, Rollie Scroger, said on his first day on the job in November.

“I think it’s going to be a similar path to the automobile where it takes a significant amount of time to get the infrastructure in place for charging,” he said.

Top photo: An electric snowmobile in winter snow. Photo provided by Taiga