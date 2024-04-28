Fatal Denali climbing accident claims life of esteemed ranger Robbi Mecus

By Chloe Bennett

Robbi Mecus, a state forest ranger and admired Adirondack community member died while climbing in Alaska’s Denali National Park last week. According to the National Park Service, Mecus, 52, fell about 1,000 feet while climbing a peak in Ruth Gorge on Thursday. She was accompanied by a climbing partner who was injured but survived the fall.

Mecus and the other climber were connected to the mountain by rope while ascending “the Escalator,” a route the park service describes as a “steep and technical alpine climb on the peak’s southeast face.” It involves rock, ice and snow.

Nearby hikers saw the steep fall and called the Alaska Regional Communication Center around 10:45 pm, then climbed down to help. The responders dug a snow cave and tended to Mecus’ partner’s injuries until a high-altitude rescue helicopter arrived the next day, the release states. The surviving climber was loaded up and taken to Talkeetna, south of the park.

Responders tried returning to the scene to recover Mecus’ body but turned around because of bad weather conditions. As of Friday, the park service was waiting on better conditions to try again.

The “Escalator” route on Mt. Johnson, Denali National Park and Preserve. The X indicates the approximate location of the rescue of the surviving climbing partner. National Park Service photo

Mecus was well-known in the Adirondacks for her decades-long career as a forest ranger and role in the local queer community. In her 40s, Mecus came out as a trans woman and continued her work in rescues and outdoor education. In a 2021 interview, she told North Country Public Radio she felt accepted and supported by her coworkers. Mecus was also an organizer for the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest which aims to welcome queer and questioning people into the sport.

Sean Mahar, interim DEC commissioner said he was mourning the loss of Mecus. “Over her 25-year career with DEC, Ranger Mecus demonstrated an unparalleled passion for protecting the environment and New Yorkers,” he said. “She exemplified the forest rangers’ high standard of professional excellence while successfully leading dangerous rescues and complex searches, educating the public about trail safety, deploying out of state for wildfire response missions, and advancing diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ belonging throughout the agency.”

In a post on X Saturday, former DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said he was devastated by the news. “A pillar of strength. Always there for the most difficult (DEC) rescues and crises, and a tremendous leader for LGBTQIA+ rights. I feel fortunate to have known her. Rest in peace, Ranger.”

The Explorer spoke with Mecus in February about ice climbing conditions and a ranger rescue she was involved in on Pitchoff Mountain. She reflected on warming winters in the park and how that affects outdoor activities. She said education was making a difference in the number of yearly accidents and rescues.

“We spend a lot of time trying to interact with people before they go to the woods about preparedness and how to navigate and be safe in the winter environment,” she said. “I do believe that is working, I do believe that we are seeing lower numbers, with respect to the amount of people that are out there.”

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Photo at top: Robbi Mecus was a forest ranger with a decades-long career in the Adirondacks. Photo: New York State Department of Conservation