Low-elevation outings perfect for spring adventures

Mud season hiking: Stay safe and go gradual on these low-altitude trails

By Mike Lynch

One of the best parts of hiking in the early spring is there are no bugs, the air is crisp and refreshing — and it just feels good to be outside again without winter gear.

Conditions haven’t been ideal for hiking recently due to muddy, snowy and icy trails, but the flatter, low-elevation paths should be in good enough shape to enjoy.

It is mud season in the High Peaks region, which means the state is recommending that people stay below 2,500 feet in elevation.

Recommended trails below were chosen with spring hikes in mind. We encourage you to read the brief description and indulge in the fuller stories linked within each section.

The Switchback mine iron tailings pile as seen from Cheney Mountain. Photo by Mike Lynch

Cheney Mountain in Moriah

This 1.6-mile roundtrip hike to a 1,347 foot summit in the Champlain Valley is a good option during mud season. The peak offers views of Lake Champlain, old tailings piles from a defunct mine and Split Rock Mountain. The trail starts on Pelfershire Road, crossing a closed landfill that is now a field, before heading into the woods.

Read more

CATS Executive Director Chris Maron on the shore of Long Pond. Photo by Tim Rowland

Long Pond Trail in Willsboro

It’s a 1.3-mile walk from the trailhead on Carver Road to Long Pond, a water body that was once known as Rattlesnake Pond. Once at the pond, this trail continues for roughly another half mile along the shore. There are views of the open water and nearby cliffs. This quiet path, part of Champlain Area Trails, opened in the summer of 2023.

Read more

View from Bald Mountain in Old Forge. Photo by Lisa Ballard

Bald Mountain in Old Forge

Located between Old Forge and Eagle Bay, Bald Mountain-Rondaxe is a 2,349-foot peak that has a rocky top and fire tower. The 360-degree panorama from the tower atop Bald Mountain offers views of the surrounding landscape and the Fulton Chain of Lakes below. This trail is the second most popular in the park, according to the town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

Read more

The Adirondack Garden Club does some fossils hunting after planting beds at Crown Point Historic Site on Love Your Park day. Perfect spot for spring hikes, too. Photo by Tim Rowland

Crown Point Historic Site

Located along the shores of Lake Champlain, this site offers relatively flat trails, ruins and lots more, depending on the season. In May, it’s home to a birding station and wild flowers. “There are miles of trails extending up the point along Bulwagga Bay — they tend toward sogginess, wear waterproof boots — unparalleled bird-watching opportunities and plenty on non-war history including, my favorite, a marble quarry that turned out not to have any marble in it,” writes Tim Rowland.

Read more

The Adirondack Rail Trail, seen here in February, was highlighted by the New York State Climate Impacts Assessment as a four-seasons tourism spot. Photo by Chloe Bennett

Adirondack Rail Trail

The 10-mile section between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake was completed last fall, meaning the path is officially open to spring biking for the first time ever. This multi-use trail, which will eventually span 34 miles all the way to Tupper Lake, consists of stone dust and about 2.6 miles of pavement in Saranac Lake, so it should hold up well during mud season.

Read more