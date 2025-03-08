Late John Hendrickson names Long Lake as sole beneficiary of Whitney Park sale proceeds

When a buyer is found for the sprawling 36,600-acre Adirondack estate valued at more than $100 million, the town of Long Lake is poised to receive a windfall.

At a special meeting held March 7 at the Long Lake Town Hall, Supervisor Clay Arsenault and town board members Mark Bird, Thomas Donnelly and Nathan Hosley announced that the late John Hendrickson, who passed away last August, designated the town of Long Lake as the sole beneficiary of net proceeds from the expected sale of Whitney Park, a celebrated and historically significant 36,600-acre property that includes 22 lakes and ponds, over 100 miles of undeveloped shoreline, and an historic Adirondack Great Camp.

The Whitney family acquired the property in the late 1890s and have maintained it for more than 125 years, most recently though the responsible stewardship of Mr. Hendrickson and his late wife Marylou Whitney.

John Hendrickson’s will: Whitney Park estate decisions ahead

“This is an historic moment and one of the most significant events in the town’s history,” said Supervisor Arsenault. “John Hendrickson and Marylou Whitney were strong supporters of Long Lake during their lifetimes. They were beloved and respected in this community and contributed generously to the Long Lake Library, our medical center, our celebrated fireworks displays, and countless other causes. But their generosity through the years did not adequately prepare us to learn that John left the town with a gift of this magnitude and transformational potential. It is totally unexpected, amazing, and will provide incredible opportunities for our community that will have a profound and positive impact for generations to come.”

Pursuant to Hendrickson’s wishes, his estate will manage the continued marketing and sale of the Whitney Park property, which began in 2020. The sale process will require the fulfillment of legal procedures and obligations, including ensuring that all the obligations of the estate are properly settled.

The estate will then deliver the net sale proceeds to the town. Though the actual amount of money that Long Lake receives will not be known until the property is sold, it is currently listed at more than $100 million. There are no restrictions on how the town must use the funds.

Arsenault and his colleagues affirmed their commitment to structure an open and deliberative community process to determine specific uses based on the needs of Long Lake and its residents, and to protect large amounts of this gift to ensure a continued source of funds for generations to come.

“My colleagues and I will treat this gift with the respect it deserves. Even though it may take several years for Long Lake to receive funds, we will immediately start thinking about how we will manage this gift in a way that is responsible, transparent, and faithful to John’s memory,” said Arsenault. “We have our Comprehensive Plan to guide us, which is a good start. Tonight, we redouble our commitment to an open, inclusive planning process that invites inspection and ensures the town’s funds will serve all of our residents both today and in decades to come. We vow to honor John and Marylou’s legacy by making sure this gift serves the public good and reaches as many people as possible, for as long into the future as possible.”

