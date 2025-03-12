What are the next steps for the Whitney Park estate?

Whitney Park administrator: Property will be listed soon, with sale proceeds to benefit Long Lake. Questions remain about whether the state or land trusts could play a role.

By James M. Odato

Whitney Park, the vast private territory of Adirondack forestland and waters bodies in Long Lake destined to be sold to benefit the town, will be listed with a real estate agent soon with the goal of selling at the maximum value, the man handling the matter said.

In an interview, Edward Hendrickson, the co-executor of his brother John’s will, said the 36,600-acre property could potentially be acquired by the public.

“I’m sure if the state is interested, they’ll reach out, these land trusts will reach out,” said the older brother of the late owner of the property. “I’m open to talk to them. If they’re not interested in the price tag it’ll be a quick conversation. We’ll list the property and then we’ll engage.”

Whitney Park, promoted as woodlands with 32 lakes and ponds, more than 100 miles of roads and trails and unmatched visual splendor, is bigger than what was advertised for sale in 2022 for $180 million. It’s long been on environmental groups and the state’s conservation wish lists.

Owner John Hendrickson, who died in August at age 59, had purchased about 400 acres more after he advertised Whitney Park for sale in 2022. He used Bloodhorse, the magazine popular with thoroughbred racehorse owners to promote the listing of the entire 36,600 acres.

Edward Hendrickson, 63, said his brother John, and his wife Marylou Whitney, who died in 2019, loved the property and adored the Long Lake community. John Hendrickson had directed that the net proceeds from the sale of Whitney Park go to the town. Edward Hendrickson said it is his duty to make sure Long Lake gets the funds it deserves to strengthen its financial future.

“Our job is to act on behalf of the beneficiaries. We are going to do our best to get the best value for them. You could sell it for a low number very quick; we’re going to do our very best for the town and the people of Long Lake. So, that means we’ll get full value.” Edward Hendrickson

Will the state get involved?

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation had no immediate response. But representatives of environmental groups say they met with the DEC this winter and were impressed with the state’s strong interest in Whitney Park. The groups had written to Gov. Kathy Hochul last fall to urge her to find a way to protect or conserve the land that they expected would be made available by John Hendrickson’s estate.

“The state was very receptive,” said Pete Nelson, board chair of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, based in Keene. He said former Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar and other state officials attended the January meeting with Adirondack environmental groups responding to the letter’s plea and they proved to be thoughtful and prepared.

Claudia Baymer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, who also attended the meeting said state officials “told us of the importance of protecting Whitney Park but they didn’t give us any commitment.”

Will land trusts step in to help purchase the property?

She and Nelson assumed the state would be discussing the matter with representatives of land trusts who could help with such a transaction.

The communications director of the Adirondack Land Trust declined to say if it has discussed the matter with state officials, adding that negotiations are kept confidential. “The 36,000-acre Whitney Industries property is of a scale that offers unique conservation potential,” said Connie Prickett. “We welcome opportunities to explore conservation options for this land.”

A soured relationship with the state

A tricky factor for public ownership of the property could be that John Hendrickson had soured on the state acquiring the land.

Based on New York’s stewardship of 15,000 acres of the Whitney Park land it bought in the 1990s, Hendrickson criticized the state. When he learned that bass had gotten into Little Tupper Lake and wiped out the brook trout, he sought to sell the remaining land to private parties.

“There are ways to protect the property,” Nelson said. “It’s considered a large and complicated transaction and that land trusts and the state could have a role.”

Instead of liquidating the property, John Hendrickson added to it, buying an inholding of almost 400 acres for $4.5 million.

A windfall for Long Lake

It will all benefit the town of Long Lake, home of the hamlets of Long Lake and Raquette Lake, where John and his wife enjoyed retreats.

Edward Hendrickson said he would advise Long Lake how it could put the proceeds into an endowment to draw from for projects.

Hendrickson, of Anchorage, Alaska, retired as senior vice president and chief financial officer of ConocoPhillips Alaska three years ago and knows about managing funds and windfalls. He helped the city of Anchorage plan ways to use $600 million it received from the sale of a municipal power plant and telephone company.

One model, he said, involves setting up an investment fund with equities and bonds and extracting sums each year for expenses but keeping the principle intact for continual earnings.

Long Lake Supervisor Clay Arsenault said he intends to consult with the town’s financial advisors.

Estimated timeline: unknown

It may be a while before the town gets the proceeds of a sale, Hendrickson cautioned. “This is a very unique piece of property,” he said. “I’m not aware of anything like it in North America or in the world. It’s the largest private land holding in the state of New York. It’s very large. It’s bigger than Manhattan (about 15,000 acres). It’s going to take a while to find the right buyer.”

Hendrickson added that a separate Adirondack property in the estate, Camp on a Point also in Hamilton County, has different beneficiaries, the Hendrickson family.

The estate intends to sell that property as well. A more modern home than those at the great camp at Whitney Park, the 58-acre Camp on a Point with shoreline and motorboat rights on Little Tupper Lake had been listed in 2023 at $5.25 million. The price has been reduced to $4,195,000.

Photo at top by Nancie Battaglia