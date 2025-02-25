Forest Rangers respond to Inlet snowmobile crash, conduct Chapel Pond rescue

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report

In 2024, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests.

Rangers conduct snowmobile accident response training. Photo provided by NYS DEC. Town of Lewis, Fulton County Training: On Feb. 17, Forest Rangers Foutch and Quinn participated in snowmobile accident training. Rangers respond to snowmobile crashes each winter and work closely with fire departments and paramedics during these rescues. The simulated crash at the training provided Rangers, Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS, North Hudson Fire Department, and the Essex County Sheriff's Department an opportunity to work on rescue skills in the event of an accident.

Town of Webb, Herkimer County

Snowmobile Accident: On Feb. 21 at 6:14 p.m., while on routine snowmobile patrol, Forest Ranger Snye was the first responder to a snowmobile crash on Fourth Lake. The snowmobiler involved in the accident complained of neck, shoulder, rib, and back pain, and also reported losing consciousness after the crash. Ranger Snye, Inlet EMS, and Eagle Bay and Inlet Fire Departments packaged the 58-year-old from Pennsylvania and transported them to an ambulance.

Town of Keene, Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb. 23 at 11:59 a.m., a 33-year-old from Maryland slipped on the ice approximately 200 feet from her vehicle at Chapel Pond, injuring her leg. Forest Ranger Quinn, the Keene Valley Fire Department, and the subject’s climbing partners helped carry out the patient. Keene Valley Fire Department transported the subject to Elizabethtown Hospital.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster

Top image: Snowmobile accident response training. Photo provided by the NYS DEC.