Snowmobiler dies after Adirondack Rail Trail crash

Staff report

A snowmobiler died after an accident Saturday on the Adirondack Rail Trail near Lake Clear, according to state police.

Steven J. Fernandez, 39, of Saddlebrook, N.J. died after he lost control of a 2024 Polaris 650, slid off the trail down a steep embankment and hit multiple trees. He was traveling west.

The accident occurred near McMaster Road and McCauley Pond in the town of Harrietstown.

When the troopers arrived on the scene at about 2 p.m., members of the Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue squad were helping Fernandez.

Fernandez was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Adirondack Rail Trail is a 34-mile multi-use trail from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake.

The 15-mile segment between Saranac Lake and Floodwood Road in the town of Santa Clara officially opened in August 2024, although the trail has been used by snowmobilers for decades.

The final leg of the trail from Floodwood to Tupper Lake is expected to open later this year.