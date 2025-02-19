DEC rangers rescue hiker on Phelps, call for helicopter transport

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report

In 2024, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests.

Town of Santa Clara, Franklin County

Snowmobile Accident: On Feb. 14 at 1:26 p.m., Forest Rangers Corey and Ordway responded to a call for a snowmobile accident at Little Rainbow Pond on the rail trail. At 1:41 p.m., Rangers arrived at the scene and brought a Saranac Lake Paramedic to the patient. The 38-year-old snowmobiler from Mooers indicated she hit a large depression in the trail and lost control, causing the snowmobile to roll and land on top of her. The patient reported an unstable ankle injury and shoulder pain. Rescuers secured the subject in a rescue sled and transported her to an awaiting ambulance. Resources were clear at 3 p.m.

Phelps Mountain hoist rescue. Photo provided by the NYS DEC.

Town of North Elba, Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb. 15 at 11:40 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker stating her partner was having a medical emergency while descending Phelps Mountain. Forest Rangers Bowler, Lewis, Martin, and Praczkajlo responded. Due to the location and the patient’s condition, at 12:17 p.m. New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation responded to assist Rangers with a hoist rescue. NYSP Pilot Engel and Ranger O’Connor lowered Ranger Adams to the subject. Ranger Adams harnessed the 54-year-old from Quebec and at 2:10 p.m., the patient was hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Adirondack Medical Center. Rangers assisted the rest of the hiking party back to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 3:50 p.m.

Photo by Nancie Battaglia.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster

Top image: Phelps Mountain hoist rescue. Photo provided by the NYS DEC.