Total eclipse primer

Whether you live near or far from the viewing hot spots, here’s what you need to know about the April 8 event

By Mike Lynch

For Seth McGowan, president of Tupper Lake’s sky center and observatory, the total solar eclipse scene on April 8 will be celebratory. He expects to see people hugging, cheering, and crying in an emotional scene as they witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: the moon blacking out the sun to cast darkness over the region for a few minutes mid-afternoon.

“The experience is just so energizing,” said McGowan “It’s humanity at its best.”

McGowan isn’t alone in his anticipation. As we’ve reported previously, visitors have booked about 95% of the lodging rooms in communities in the eclipse’s path of totality.

As the only astronomy organization in the Adirondack Park, the Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory received a big boost exposure-wise. The eclipse has led to a developing relationship with NASA. The small nonprofit is one of about a dozen places in the nation providing NASA with a live feed of the eclipse, McGowan said.

Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming event:

Seth McGowan is president of the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory, which has been preparing for the April 2024 solar eclipse. Photo by Mike Lynch

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun but it’s able to block the sun because it’s 400 times closer to the Earth. Locations that are within the moon’s shadow will experience a total solar eclipse. Occurring about once every few hundred years, the total solar eclipse will cause a dusk or dawn-like period during the day for a couple of hours. It starts gradually and then the light fades to darkness for a few minutes in the middle.

What are other types of eclipses?

There are three kinds of eclipses. In addition to total solar eclipses, there are annular eclipses that occur when the moon blocks most but not all of the light from the sun, allowing a ring of light to form around the edges of the moon. There is also a partial eclipse, when the moon blocks some of the light of the sun.

Where is the path of totality? How long will the eclipse last?

The path of totality is 110 miles wide and runs from the Pacific Ocean through Mexico, Texas and 14 other states. In northern New York, the center of the path goes closest to the communities of Watertown, Harrisville, Plattsburgh and through an area of the Adirondacks that is heavily wooded north of Tupper Lake and Paul Smiths to Dannemora.

The closer a person is to the center of the path, the longer the experience will last. In Tupper Lake, the moon will cross in front of the sun at 2:12 p.m. and exit at 4:46 p.m. The totality stage starts at 3:24 p.m. and lasts three minutes and 33 seconds. There are places which will experience a longer totality stage in the park but just by a few ticks. Places near the edge of the totality path will only experience a few seconds. An interactive Google Map shows the eclipse path and detailed times.

This map shows the path where the moon’s shadow will be visible on earth on April 8. Image courtesy of NAPA

When was the last such event in the Adirondack Park?

McGowan said a full-solar eclipse that took this path through the heart of the Adirondacks hasn’t happened in roughly 700 years. Some have grazed the park to the north or south but they haven’t cut across it. “1349 was the last one that was like smack dab on the top of the Adirondacks like this,” he said. “It won’t happen again until 2399.” There have been other types of eclipses, including a partial eclipse as recently as Oct. 14 last year, but they don’t draw as much attention.

Where can I see the eclipse?

Tourism officials are expecting thousands of people to converge on the central and northern Adirondacks. The crowds could be similar to a busy summer weekend day or Olympic-like and be overwhelming for local communities. Factors, such as weather, particularly rain or snow, will play a role in how many people show up. Either way, tourism officials are recommending that people watch the eclipse from designated viewing areas, within communities. Environmental and tourism organizations have discouraged going into the backcountry (more on that below).

Tupper Lake is gearing up for the April 8 eclipse. Photo by Mike Lynch

Should I view it from a mountain?

April can be winter or mud season in the Adirondacks, with very wet and/or icy trails. Tourism officials, hiking organizations and state agencies often recommend hiking below 2,500 feet in elevation in the spring. Trailhead conditions are frequently much different than those at the summit, especially in the case of taller mountains. It’s common for the High Peaks to be covered in snow in the early spring. Mountain streams in April can be crossable in the morning hours but too high to navigate later in the day due snowmelt. First-responders could be stretched thin because of the anticipated visitors and traffic.

How about a lake or pond?

Boating or paddling will likely be very dangerous. The temperature of the water will likely be in the 30s or 40s, significantly increasing the chances for hypothermia if one becomes submerged. Boaters are required by law to wear personal floatation devices this time of year.

What if it’s cloudy?

The viewing areas will still get dark and people will experience unusual phenomena, like the temperature dropping and wildlife becoming more active or quiet, depending on the species. The clouds will sometimes split. “Very unusual things happen,” McGowan said. “The color of the clouds very often gets either green or bluish, or red, especially around the horizon, you get a very interesting phenomenon.”

Can you look at or photograph the sun?

Experts strongly recommend against looking directly at the sun without special eclipse glasses, saying it can cause permanent physical damage to your eyes. Equip your binoculars, telescopes and cameras with solar filters. Not using the filters can damage the equipment. Looking through lenses that magnify the sun without proper glasses or filters will cause even more damage to one’s eyes than looking at it with bare eyes.

Will the roads be busy?

People will arrive for the eclipse in the days leading up to the event. That means the roads could be busy the prior weekend. Officials expect heavy traffic in the hours following the eclipse, as visitors head home. It could take substantially longer to get from one town to another, as traffic bottlenecks develop.

Will there be fuel shortages?

The event is expected to be a boon for the economy, but large crowds could also strain local emergency services and temporarily deplete gasoline and food services for a few days.

For instance, during the August 2017 solar eclipse, Hopkinsville, Ky., drew 116,000 people, close to four times the number of residents that live there year-round. Filling stations in former host locations of the full solar eclipses have run out of gas, so motorists need to prepare for that scenario.

Event organizers and tourism officials recommend that visitors fill vehicles with gasoline prior to arriving at their destination. It’s unclear what the demand for gas will be in the small, Adirondack communities. It depends on the number of visitors and how prepared gas stations are for the event.

What other preparations should I make before visiting the Adirondacks?

April weather is unpredictable. It could be winter with below freezing temperatures or spring-like in the 60s. People should bring extra clothes for layers or in case they get wet. Throw a blanket or sleeping bag in the vehicle in case traffic is at a standstill and you get stranded. One mistake High Peaks region visitors sometimes make in April is they drive from an area where it’s shorts weather, and don’t realize it’s going to be significantly colder in the mountain environment. Bringing extra food is also a good idea because food stores and restaurants may run out of items. Prepare as if going on a camping trip — in a place where temperature swings can be dramatic.