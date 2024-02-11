Groups plan eclipse-viewing parties

An overview of events in the Adirondack region

If event planners, history and hotel bookings point the way, the Adirondack Park will draw thousands of visitors April 8 for what some are billing a show of a lifetime – a total solar eclipse that will darken the afternoon sky in the High Peaks for some of the longest durations in the Northeast.

Here is an overview of what’s being planned in communities around the region:

‘Totality in Tupper,’ Tupper Lake

The Superbowl of Adirondack eclipse events, Tupper Lake will be one of the spots with the longest duration of the eclipse. The community is rallying around “Totality in Tupper,” encompassing a full weekend of events at The Wild Center and Adirondack Sky Observatory.

Oswegatchie Educational Center, Croghan

The Oswegatchie Educational Center is a summer camp facility that operates year-round. It offers experiences for youth of all ages and focuses on leadership training outdoor recreation, and environmental education.

The center is offering a day trip and overnight options for the eclipse, complete with lunch and bunk-style accommodations. Parking and electric hookup for RVs and travel vans available for $35 (registration required, no water hookups). Registration for all event options available here: https://form.jotform.com/Oswegatchie/2024-total-solar-eclipse-event

The center is also inviting schools to get in touch with field trip arrangements. Call 315-346-1222 for information.

Newcomb Information Center

Billed as “the total eclipse of the heart….of the Adirondacks,” this free event features a spot to park along Route 28N, complimentary swag bag and food and drinks. From 1:30-5 p.m. More information here: https://www.newcombny.com/events/2024-solar-eclipse. Pre-register to guarantee you’ll get a welcome bag by clicking here. Shirts and other merch also available for sale.

Olympic Center, Lake Placid

The Olympic Center will host a viewing party at the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval (conditions permitting), with gates opening at 1 p.m. The Oval offers an open south by southwest facing view of the Adirondack High Peaks, the iconic Olympic Ski Jumps and room for many spectators to gather and watch the entirety of the solar eclipse from start to finish. In addition, the Olympic Center will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and displaying a live feed of the 2024 Solar Eclipse as it passes over the United States. More info: https://lakeplacidolympiccenter.com/event/solar-eclipse-viewing-party-apr-8/

Other Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) venues: Whiteface, Gore, etc

Check out an overview of events planned at all the state-owned ski facilities (admission/fees may apply): https://orda.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2023/10/Olympic-Authority-2024-Eclipse-Activities-as-of-October-2023.pdf

Solar Fest, Saranac Lake

An afternoon celebration, from 2-6 p.m. throughout the village. Event highlights include live music, art exhibits, food and drinks. More info here: https://www.saranaclake.com/events/saranac-lake-solar-fest

Old Forge

The community of Old Forge has put together a weekend slate of events, ranging from live music to space talks and a portable planetarium exhibit at View Arts Center. More info here: https://allevents.in/old%20forge/total-solar-eclipse-2024/200025557336532

Other locations hosting events:

This list is just a starting place for now. From Point au Roche State Park and other points along Lake Champlain to the Paul Smith’s College VIC, there are events happening in many communities. Check out this list of events compiled by I Love NY: https://www.iloveny.com/blog/post/best-2024-total-solar-eclipse-viewing-spots-in-the-adirondacks/

Send your event announcement to melissa@adirondackexplorer.org

Photo at top: Over three dozen people participated in the Partial Eclipse Watch at the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake on Oct. 14, 2023. Despite the forecast, the clouds parted several times during the 90-minute celestial event during which approximately 20% of the sun was covered by the moon — creating the image of a “bite” being taken out of the sun for those able to view the event properly. Explorer file photo by Tom French