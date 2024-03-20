Fueling the eclipse: In the Adirondacks, a gas station scarcity

Preparing for potential crowds, communities face the challenge of limited gas options

By Mike Lynch

Outside of the Tri-Lakes, gasoline stations can be difficult to find in the central and northern Adirondacks. That could be a problem if large crowds show up for the April 8 solar eclipse.

For instance, between Lake Placid and North Hudson, a span of 40 miles, there is only one fueling station. It’s located in Keene. Between Tupper Lake and Minerva through Newcomb, a span of 55 miles, there’s also only one gas outlet. That one is in Long Lake.

Some communities, like Long Lake, only have a sole station.

Most of the time this isn’t an issue. But with Adirondack villages being in the path of totality of the eclipse it could be problematic.

Seth McGowan, president of the Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory in Tupper Lake, says Tupper Lake is expecting large crowds for the eclipse. As a result, the town is taking out an ad in the local newspaper, telling people to be prepared. The top photo of a gas pump was taken in Saranac Lake. Photos by Mike Lynch

Seth McGowan, president of Tupper Lake Sky Center and Observatory, witnessed gas stations going dry when he visited Kentucky during the 2017 total solar eclipse.

His best guess is that about 8,000 people will be coming to Tupper Lake in early April, although that number could be lower or higher. The largest events in the village generally only draw a few thousand people, if that. The town has four gas stations.

Tupper Lake Supervisor Rick Datolla said the town is putting an advertisement in the local newspaper the week before the eclipse. The ad will warn people to fill their vehicles and to buy provisions, such as food.

“I’ve got to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m scared as hell.”

That’s because the unpredictability of the event has made it difficult to prepare for, he said.

Michelle Clement, marketing director for Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), said her organization has been talking to gas stations to alert them about the expected crowds.

“This is an unprecedented event for the Adirondacks, so there’s really no historic metric to compare it to to say, ‘The Adirondacks are going to be out of gas. I just know we’re really encouraging people to be prepared.” Michelle Clement, marketing director for Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST)

Stewart’s Shops has seven stations in Essex County, 10 in Franklin County, 12 in Clinton County and two in Hamilton County.

Robin Cooper, public relations manager, said the convenience store chain plans to top off their storage tanks every day during that period. He said past events, such as the Americade motorcycle rally in Lake George, have helped them be prepared.

“We’re up there with our deliveries pretty much every day anyways,” he said.

Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin said gas availability hasn’t been a topic of discussion in his community. But the Olympic village is used to hosting big events.

“You have Ironman and these things come to the village and then all of a sudden, bang, we got 15,000 people here all at once,” he said. “I think the gas stations around here are pretty good at (dealing with crowds).”