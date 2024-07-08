Lake George Commission declares ProcellaCOR concentrations undetectable after 24 hours 

Lake George Association conducts its own sampling, monitoring

By Zachary Matson

The concentrations of the herbicide ProcellaCOR fell to undetectable levels within 24 hours of its use in two Lake George bays on June 29, according to monitoring results posted to the Lake George Park Commission website.

As part of its state permit requirements, the commission, a state agency established to protect the lake, collected water samples at five sites in Blairs Bay and six sites in Sheep Meadow Bay to measure the concentration of the herbicide at the surface and bottom of the lake. Those samples were sent to a North Carolina lab run by SePro, the herbicide’s manufacturer.

The samples — collected 3 hours, 10 hours, 24 hours and 48 hours following treatment — indicated that concentrations fell below 1 part per billion at all sites within 24 hours.

A Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Blair’s Bay. Photo by Zachary Matson

The herbicide concentrations fall off when absorbed by the targeted invasive Eurasian watermilfoil, breakdown from the sun and general dilution into the lake. Once it drops below 1 part per billion, all water use restrictions are lifted.

The sampling results mirror similar monitoring conducted in other Adirondack lakes that have used the herbicide.

“The plant took up the aquatic herbicide as expected,” said Dave Wick, executive director of the commission.

The Lake George Association, which opposed the herbicide’s use in the lake and sued to try to stop it, is conducting its own monitoring in tandem with the Jefferson Project, a water research program run by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

The effort also includes sampling of the degradants the herbicide breaks down into and looking for plant material containing ProcellaCOR. The project is monitoring nearly twice as many sites as the park commission.

Those results aren’t expected until the end of the month, said Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky, whose position is supported by the lake association.

Navitsky said the sampling results from the commission raised questions about why some of the measured concentrations — as high as 12 parts per billion — were higher than the concentration permitted for the herbicide application — 7.7 parts per billion.

“That just doesn’t make sense,” Navitsky said.

Wick said the higher concentrations, which within hours dropped below 1 part per billion, were attributed to the mechanics of how the herbicide is applied to the lake. When the applicator turns a corner in the boat, for instance, it may result in more product being applied in the location of the turn.

Photo at top: A contractor applies the herbicide ProcellaCOR to Sheep Meadow Bay in Lake George as a swimmer looks on. Photo provided by Jillian Maginnis