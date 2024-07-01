Herbicide used in Lake George for first time

After years of controversy, state officials apply ProcellaCOR in fight against invasive milfoil

By Zachary Matson

In a first for Lake George, a state contractor dropped an herbicide into a pair of northern basin bays to fight Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant that poses problems in many Adirondack lakes.

The application, early Saturday, came at the direction of the Lake George Commission, a state body, over fierce objections of shoreline property owners and the Lake George Association.

The commission’s contractor, Solitude Lake Management, applied ProcellaCOR in Blairs Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay along the lake’s eastern shore.

The bays have been described as demonstration sites and, if the herbicide proves effective at killing milfoil beds, the herbicide could be deployed in a handful of other sites around the lake in coming years.

A contractor applies the herbicide ProcellaCOR to Sheep Meadow Bay in Lake George as a swimmer looks on. Photo provided by Jillian Maginnis

The LGA and residents had sought to block the herbicide in court after the Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation issued the lake commission permits to move forward with its plan, first proposed more than two years ago. A Warren County judge on Friday paved the way for the herbicide’s use after he rejected a motion to halt the plan while new claims of potential harm were litigated.

Both bays were treated by 8 a.m. While weather conditions were not ideal, the applicator consulted the company that produces the herbicide and picked early Saturday morning before rain and winds picked up, according to Dave Wick, executive director of the lake commission.

Some property owners in the bays have opposed the plan, joining the LGA’s lawsuit and expressing frustration that the lake commission pursued its plan over their objections.

While no government agency has found human health risks associated with the herbicide — and its use did not necessitate restrictions to drinking water, recreation or fishing — residents said they were concerned by the lack of long-term studies. Herbicide opponents have argued Lake George should not be managed with chemicals and pointed to examples of pesticides with governmental approval later discovered as harmful.

“Lake George has never relied on a chemical approach, and we just don’t feel that it’s necessary,” Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said Monday.

Jillian Maginnis, who owns a camp along the application zone in Sheep Meadow Bay and joined the lawsuit against the plan, said she watched as a handful of commission marine patrol vessels blocked boat traffic from entering the bay as they applied the herbicide.

She said she was frustrated that the public was not given more prior notice of when the herbicide would be used, but that they were notified shortly after the application was complete.

“There’s really not much left to say. We are extremely disappointed that it went in,” she said.

Helena Rice, another shoreline property owner who dislikes the herbicide plan, was arrested after she attempted, while on a jet ski, to interfere with the applicationi.

Commission officials said she “buzzed” boats of the commission and its contractor.

Both the commission and the LGA are collecting water samples to assess the spread and dilution of the herbicide.

The commission is collecting samples every 24 hours and sending them to the herbicide manufacturer’s lab in North Carolina, looking for concentrations to drop below 1 part per billion before removing the only relevant water use restriction in place during the project. It restricts using lake water to water yards and gardens.

Residents around Lake George are fighting back against a plan to use an herbicide against invasive milfoil. Photo by Zachary Matson

Wick said he expects the first round of those results to be posted on the commission website sometime Friday.

The LGA is working with the Jefferson Project, a Lake George water monitoring program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, for water quality monitoring. The Jefferson Project deployed equipment ahead of treatment and plan to assess concentration levels and other water quality standards. They also plan to collect data on plants and macroinvertebrates in the two bays.

The commission contracted with Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District to conduct water sampling.

Divers will return 30 and 60 days following the herbicide use to document the plant community, including by filming underwater.

Years ago, the commission abandoned efforts to hand-harvest milfoil in the two demonstration bays, deeming the method not worth the cost and time.

The commission, though, promised to return to harvesting the bays by hand in the future now that the herbicide is expected to beat back the milfoil beds.

“Once we get ahead of it and we start the slate with zero then every year we will be in those bays,” Wick said.