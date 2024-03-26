Prepping for the solar eclipse

Essential tips for the best viewing experience on April 8 in the Adirondacks

By Mike Lynch

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is now less than two weeks away, and anticipation is growing about the event.

Will it be cloudy? Will services be available in the small Adirondack communities where people are normally on “holiday” during mud season?

Those answers won’t be 100% known until the days or hours leading up the big event. In the meantime, here are some fun and serious tips to make your experience more enjoyable.

Eclipse colors: Wear red, green, or blue

One of the interesting phenomena that will occur during the eclipse is called the Purkinje effect. The quick change from day to night on April 8 will impact the way people perceive colors. “What it means is that we’re more sensitive to colors,” said Kathryn Garcia, director of state operations for New York, speaking today at a press conference. “Reds may appear to fade while greens and blues will come alive. Pay attention to how colors around you change a great science experiment. And ask people in your group to wear red and green so that you can have the full effect.”

Watch on a webcam

The University at Albany Atmospheric Sciences Research Center (ASRC), which runs a field station atop the 4,867-foot Whiteface Mountain, has recently installed a webcam that is available for viewing via YouTube. This camera will offer a view of the eclipse and may be especially valuable if there are low-hanging clouds below the mountain’s peak this day, according to the research center. The eclipse will be visible in Wilmington, where Whiteface is located, between 2:13 and 4:36 p.m. The total eclipse will occur between 3:25 and 3:28 p.m.

Emergency calling

Cell phone towers could be overloaded on April 8, making it difficult to make calls. However, people having an emergency can still call 911 and get through to emergency workers. “911 works even when our cell phone grid is overloaded, but only use 911 for true emergencies. Being stuck in traffic if you are okay is not a true emergency,” said Commissioner Jackie Bray, head of the state’s division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Eclipse playlist

Okay, so you’re trying to put together an Instagram reel for the eclipse and you’re having trouble figuring out what songs to pair with it because the Beatles’ song “Here Comes the Sun” or Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” are not cutting it. The state has you covered. There’s a solar eclipse playlist on Spotify.

Test the glasses

By now, you’ve likely heard that looking at the sun without eclipse glasses can cause permanent eye damage. But how do you know if your glasses are legit? Here’s a way to test them, Garcia said. Put your hand in front of your face with the glasses on. “If you can see, they’re not good,” Garcia said. If you’re still looking to get the proper glasses, the state if offering free ones at a limited number of locations.

Traffic warnings

In the past week, state officials have been warning that traffic could be backed up for hours, warning people not to pull over to the side of the road to view the eclipse. The traffic is expected to be particularly busy after the eclipse when it’s time to leave. As a result, the state is encouraging people to refer to 511ny.org for condition updates. You can also download a traffic app on your smartphone that gives real-time updates on conditions. Tourism officials are hoping visitors will stay for an extra day or two in the Adirondacks after the eclipse. But if not, they are encouraging people to have extra food, water, clothes and other supplies with them to deal with the delays on the trip back home. And yes, buy gas before entering the Adirondack Park to avoid long lines at gasoline stations or the possibility that fuel isn’t available.

If you’re looking for more information about the eclipse, read our “Primer” which will direct you to more detailed information about issues surrounding this big event.