Olympic authority to pay $1.2M to host biking World Cup

By James M. Odato

Mount Van Hoevenberg will host World Cup cyclists for the next three years at a cost of $420,000 annually to the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

ORDA Chief Executive Ashley Walden said at ORDA’s meeting Wednesday that Warner Brothers Discover Sports Events Limited, partnering with Union Cycliste Internationale, requires the $1.26 million in payments to bring the Mountain Bike World Series event to the Adirondack cross-country course.

The fees will pay for the rights to host the event and for marketing and television ad production, Walden said, and should help promote the Olympic venue internationally.

The deal will bring about 130 cross-country biking competitors to the region for three days in the fall of 2024, 2025 and 2026, plus thousands of annual spectators, a figure estimated by ORDA Director Betty Little at 8,000.

The authority would get to keep revenues from food and beverage and ticket sales and a cut of the athlete competition fees.

The 2024 World Cup event Sept. 27 to 29 comes during foliage season, noted ORDA Director Art Lussi, owner of Lake Placid’s Crown Plaza hotel. He said area accommodation prices will be at a “premium.”

In other ORDA business

Other issues raised involve the likely use by hundreds of spectators who follow the World Cup tour of area biking paths, particularly those operated by the Barkeater Trails Alliance in Wilmington.

BETA Executive Director Glenn Glover said he has met with ORDA officials to discuss resources needed to improve access and transportation to trailheads for such cycling visitors.

Darcy Norfolk, communications director for ORDA, said the authority intends to help instruct visitors on how to get to BETA trails and will help where it can.

She added that the authority will be talking to the Mountain Bike World Series operators, and other parties, to see if the downhill cycling races might be included eventually. The downhill competitions draw spectators enthusiastic about extreme sports.

However, ORDA would need to see if such an event is feasible as it may require revisions to permitted use plans, Norfolk said.

The authority also discussed its Dec. 1 bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic sliding sports to relieve Italy of needing an upgraded bobsled track for its Milano-Cortina Games.

“We put together a compelling bid,” Walden said. She said a handful of other potential host communities also bid at the request of the Italian committee. “Lake Placid would be a great solution.”

Walden also noted that the state Division of the Budget requested that its 2024 capital project budget must be reduced by $20 million, to $80 million. Walden said that will delay the upgrades to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

She said revenues from season passes to alpine skiing has been rising steadily in recent year. For instance, revenue grew to $13.16 million from 27,150 passes this year from $12.27 million from 25,284 passes a year earlier.

