State proposes biking and boating changes in Moose River Plains

DEC is accepting public comments through May 5

By Gwendolyn Craig

Motorcycles and e-bikes could soon be allowed on a road traversing the Moose River Plains in Hamilton and Herkimer counties, according to a draft state regulation.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also proposing to reduce the horsepower of boats allowed on the Cedar River Flow in the same part of the Adirondacks.

The proposal is out for public comment until May 5.

Where is the Moose River Plains?

The Moose River Plains Complex is 79,487 acres in the southwestern part of the Adirondack Park. It includes a wilderness area, wild forest area and an intensive use area. Wilderness is the state’s most protected land classification where motor vehicles are not allowed. Wild Forest and intensive use areas allow for more use and development.

The DEC’s proposed rulemaking impacts the Moose River Plains Wild Forest and the Moose River Plains Intensive Use Area in the towns of Arietta, Inlet, Lake Pleasant, Long Lake, Morehouse, Webb and Ohio.

What is the DEC proposing?

The DEC plans to:

Remove an existing requirement for visitors to register at the Cedar River and Limekiln Lake entrances; Permit the use of motorcycles and bicycles with electric assist on the 18.1-mile Limekiln Lake-Cedar River Road; Implement a speed limit of 25 miles per hour; and Implement a horsepower restriction of boats on the Cedar River Flow to those with 10 horsepower or less.

Why is the DEC proposing these changes?

In 2011, the state adopted a management plan for the Moose River Plains Wild Forest and Intensive Use Area. The DEC’s proposed regulation was part of that management plan.

Many public and natural resource protections have changed since 1963 when the state first acquired the land, the DEC said in its impact statement. The DEC listed the following reasons for the proposed rule changes:

The road, which is maintained by the Hamilton County Department of Public Works, is in better condition; The road is more frequently used; Motor vehicle technology has improved; E-bikes have since been developed; Cell phones and service in the area assist with the public’s safety; and Numerous side roads in poor condition have been closed.

The department said the horsepower restriction for boats on the Cedar River Flow is necessary because it “will address the adverse impacts from larger boats at the periphery” of the Little Moose Wilderness. The flow borders the wild forest and wilderness areas.

Some initial reactions

Gary Lee is a retired DEC forest ranger, who patrolled the Moose River Wild Forest Area and West Canada Lake Wilderness Area for 35 years. Though retired for 25 years, he still lives in Inlet and keeps a watch on the area.

Lee said the Limekiln Lake-Cedar River Road was a law enforcement issue in the past. People would hardly ever register at the entrances, and some motorcyclists would scoot past barricades on closed side roads and get stuck. He wondered if the same thing would continue to happen there with the new rule proposal.

He also questioned whether motorcyclists would want to use the rough road, as it would be “like marbles under your tires.”

Bill Farber, former chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors and former Morehouse town supervisor, called it “overdue” of the state to address more e-biking opportunities.

“It is really flourishing, so finding logical places like the Moose River Plains and some of the easement lands to provide opportunities and cater to those users is important,” he said.

Chris Rhodes, supervisor of the town of Arietta, said the proposal “looks like a good compromise between conserving our environment and allowing the enjoyment and use of the land.”

To view the DEC’s records on the proposal, go to https://dec.ny.gov/regulatory/regulations/proposed-emergency-recently-adopted-regulations/lands-forests-revisions.

Send comments to:

Josh Clague

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

625 Broadway, 5th Floor

Albany, NY 12233-4254

[email protected]

Top photo: A sign in the Moose River Plains Wild Forest. Photo by Phil Brown