Lake Placid authority bids to host 2026 Olympic sliding events

Italy organizers seek alternate sites to save funds

USA Luge Championships in February 2020 at the Mount Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

By James M. Odato

The Lake Placid-based authority that runs the state’s Olympic venues is vying for the right to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games sliding events.

The unusual arrangement proposed by the Olympic Regional Development Authority follows a recent invitation from the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic organizing committee to entities interested in being the official venue for bobsled, skeleton and luge events in 2026.

The revelation that ORDA seeks selection to host the Winter Games at the Mount Van Hoevenberg sliding track came during a US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) meeting on Wednesday in Stamford, CT.

The leaders of the 2026 games disclosed in October that it would seek a venue outside Italy for the sliding sports. The Associated Press reported that the decision would likely result in athletes in the sliding sports competing in either Austria or Switzerland during the games.

Organizers in Italy seek to farm out the competition to cut costs of hosting the Olympics.

Sarah Hirshland, USOPC CEO, announced the bid was developed in collaboration with the Olympic authority. She said the authority is an “ideal candidate” offering a “compelling solution” to the needs of Italian organizers. “The organization in New York was excited about the prospect about supporting the 2026 Games,” she said.

She said officials running sliding facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah are not expected to bid, leaving the Adirondack Park venue without another US competitor.

Hirshland said it makes sense that the Lake Placid area be the site of the sliding sports because of the cultural richness of the region for winter athletic competitions dating to the 1932 Olympics and followed by the 1980 games.

Darcy Norfolk, a spokeswoman for the Olympic authority in Lake Placid, confirmed the authority’s bid. She said the authority expects to hear some response by the end of December. She said the USOPC put the bid in Dec. 1 after a request for proposals in November. World Cup sliding events are beginning Friday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.