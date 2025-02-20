Jackrabbit Trail: A beloved ski trail

Miles of Adirondack wilderness in one trail that starts in Paul Smith’s and ends in Keene

By Isabella Susino

Editor’s note: These stories are from the Adirondack Explorer’s 27-year archive. Each Thursday we’ll share a group of stories on a favorite Adirondack topic.

The Jackrabbit Trail has been capturing the attention of skiers and hikers in the Adirondacks for nearly 40 years. The writers and editors of the Adirondack Explorer are no exception.

What it is about this 35 mile trail that makes it such a beloved destination?

Jackrabbit history

The trail was created in 1986 by the Adirondack Ski Touring Council, which in 2014 became part of Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA). The original trail, named for ski enthusiast Herman “Jackrabbit” Johannsen, was 24 miles long and connected Keene to Saranac Lake. It was later extended it to Paul Smith’s.

Over the years, the Explorer has skied and hiked it for dozens of stories and illustrated it with Nancy Bernstein’s iconic maps.

Skiing the Jackrabbit with one of the founders

In the 2002 story “Joys of the Jackrabbit,” the Explorer tells how the trail came into existence.

Bill McKibben completes the Jackrabbit Trail in one day

In “A one-man marathon,” the author and climate activist chronicles his day on the trail in 2005.

Nancy Bernstein maps the Jackrabbit Trail

Jackrabbit trail map by Nancy Bernstein

Jackrabbit trail map by Nancy Bernstein

Trail rerouted

Josh Wilson, former Barkeater Trails Alliance executive director, called this “the biggest improvement to the Jackrabbit in at least a decade.”

BETA has rerouted the Jackrabbit Trail to go north of Route 73 between the Craigwood Golf Course and Mountain Lane, southwest of the village of Lake Placid. Map courtesy of BETA

Old Mountain Road

Over the years, the ownership of Old Mountain Road as it pertains to the Jackrabbit was in question. The Explorer was there to cover every update.

The trail could finally get its own designated parking lot and new trailhead. The proposal is out for public comment.