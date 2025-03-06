Adirondack ski tales: 4 stories from the backcountry

From backcountry adventures to historic downhill runs, these stories capture the spirit of skiing in the Adirondack Park

By Isabella Susino

Editor’s note: These stories are from the Adirondack Explorer’s 27-year archive. Each Thursday we’ll share a group of stories on a favorite Adirondack topic. Use the comments to suggest ideas for future dives into the archive.

The Adirondacks transform into a skier’s paradise each winter, offering endless opportunities for adventure and serene scenery. Whether you’re tackling the rugged routes in the High Peaks or savoring the peaceful remoteness of gliding on Pharaoh Lake, these four trails capture the magic of skiing in the wild without the groomed trails. Each journey is a quiet thrill of carving tracks through untouched backcountry snow, whether you’re reading past adventures or planning for the future.

The less challenging side of the Adirondacks

The Pharaoh Lake Wilderness offers a relatively gentle backcountry experience, perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in a ski tour without extreme challenges or technical routes. The trail follows an old logging road, providing a well-defined path through snow-covered forests.

Through the heart of the High Peaks

Offering a true Adirondack backcountry ski tour, this demanding trail weaves through the High Peaks Wilderness from the Adirondack Loj to Tahawus. Spanning over 20 miles, the route follows old roads and trails once used by early explorers and loggers, passing through remote forests and alongside rivers.

A challenging route in two seasons

Cooper Kiln Pond, a remote and pristine destination surrounded by the High Peaks, has limited trail markers and the need for careful navigation. This trail is suited for experienced skiers looking to explore the wilderness far away from the crowds.

Manageable terrain with scenic views

The Debar Ski Circuit offers a more moderate and accessible backcountry experience, with terrain that is generally less challenging compared to other Adirondack ski tours. The route is not overly steep or technical, allowing skiers to enjoy the tranquility of the wilderness without the demanding challenges of terribly rugged trails.