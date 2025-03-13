Women of the Adirondacks

Women’s History Month 2025

Editor’s note: These stories are from the Adirondack Explorer’s 27-year archive. Each Thursday, we share a group of stories on a favorite Adirondack topic. Use the comments to suggest ideas for future dives into the archive.

March is Women’s History Month, and the Adirondack Explorer has long showcased the stories of women making their mark on the Adirondacks. Among those we’ve highlighted from the archives: the recounting of Frances Boone Seaman’s 1942 summer as a fire observer in Neal Burdick’s review of Nehasne Fire Observer; a tribute to “Woodswoman” Anne LaBastille; an article showcasing women in leading positions for many of the park’s conservation groups; and groups of women building trails in the High Peaks. All of women represent the can-do attitude of the Adirondacks. See book reviews for further reading on these remarkable women.

A fire tower summer

Frances Boone Seaman spent a summer as a fire observer for the private Nehasane Park on the south eastern side of the Five Ponds Wilderness in 1942 and recounted it in her memoir Nehasane Fire Observer: An Adirondack Woman’s Summer of ‘42. The words she told her mother before she left on the adventure, “I don’t think anything will happen that I can’t handle” summed up her drive and confidence and Seaman successfully managed the fire tower that summer.

Women with altitude

This 2005 review of Women with Altitude: Challenging the Adirondack High Peaks in Winter delves into women who brave the harsh Adirondack winters to become winter 46ers–something that was rarer 20 years ago than today. The book includes correspondence between the women and Grace Hudowalski, a longtime historian for the Forty-Sixers and the first woman to complete the 46.

Grace Hudowalski, photo provided by ADK 46ers

A mountain for the first woman 46er More on Grace Hudowalski, a founding member and historian of 50 years for the Adirondack 46ers. This story by former Adirondack Explorer designer Susan Bibeau chronicles a group of women hiking Grace Peak shortly after it had be named in her honor (formerly East Dix Mountain). It took 12 years of lobbying for the change before it was finally accepted in 2014 by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Venture to Grace’s peak

Anne LaBastille often lived in a log cabin on Twitchell Lake without plumbing or electricity. Associated Press.

Remembering a legendary woodswoman

Anne LaBastille (1933-2011) was a pioneering ecologist, author, and photographer with a deep connection to the Adirondacks. Her influential writings on wilderness living inspired a generation of women conservationists in the region. She authored sixteen books, including the acclaimed “Woodswoman” series. Reporter Paul Grondahl wrote an obituary of LaBastille for the Explorer a month after her death in 2011 at 77.

Julia Goren on the summit of Cascade Mountain. Photo by Mike Lynch Women in conservation This story from 2018 highlights some changes in leadership bringing more women to the heads of Adirondack conservation organizations. That trend has only grown in the years since. Read the full story here

Women roll up their sleeves for trail maintenance

This 2019 story features the Adirondack Mountain Club’s all-women trail crew women. “It’s just not men who do hard labor … out in the backcountry,” said Charlotte Staats. “A lot of people are surprised when they come across us.”

The cover of the 2019 Sept/Oct edition of the magazine features the Adirondack Mountain Club trail crew members, clockwise from top left: Lyza Berg, Caitlin Kelly, Charlotte Staats, Adeline Clayton and Anastasia Rodak. Photo by Mike Lynch

Celebrating Inez Milholland with another mountain renaming

This 2019 story recounts the efforts of Nancy Duff Campbell, a founder and co-president of the National Women’s Law Center, to officially rename Mt. Discovery to Mt. Inez. Milholland was a labor lawyer and a women’s right activist, and led a suffragist procession ahead of Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. Her activism and dedication, made a strong case for the renaming of the mountain on her family’s land in the Town of Lewis.

More women on the trails Women 46ers give back to the Adirondack Park during Women Only Weekend. Initiated in 1996, WOW provides an opportunity for women to contribute to trail upkeep, fostering a cooperative and supportive environment. Tasks have evolved from basic side-cutting to more complex projects like bridge construction, with volunteers learning to use various tools – all without fear of judgement. The Explorer featured WOW in this 2022 article. 46er Women Only Weekends

Women 46ers who volunteered for a weekend of trail work pose for a photo on a bridge they repaired. Sitting, left to right, are Kathy Murray, Denise McQuade, Curt Snyder, Donna Merrill, Nicole Dion, Becky Swem, Erin Roberts, Lisa Crandall. Standing, left to right, are Laurie Rankin, Kristin Guthrie, Jennifer Ferriss, Tracey Gourlay, and Mary Lamb. Photo by Mike Lynch