Changes ahead for access to Jackrabbit Ski Trail

Plan out for public comment creates new parking lot, trailhead in Keene, away from private home and business

By Mike Lynch

A plan being called a long-term solution for trailhead parking and access in Keene at the eastern end of the Jackrabbit Trail is in its final stages and is out for public comment.

The proposal calls for the creation of a new parking lot and trailhead on a new town of Keene easement near the end of the Alstead Hill Road.

The trailhead would connect to the Jackrabbit through a new section of trail that would start on a town easement through private property, go through the Sentinel Range Wilderness, then head back to easement land before connecting to the existing route.

The Jackrabbit is a 34-mile ski trail from Paul Smiths to Keene that goes through the villages of Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Sections of the trail are popular for day trips, including the roughly 3-mile segment known as Old Mountain Road that goes from Mountain Lane in North Elba to Alstead Hill Road.

The Palen family agreed to donate the easement lands for the new parking lot and trail sections to Keene because they are supporters of the Jackrabbit and outdoor recreation. But the current trailhead also goes through the Palen’s property, home to their Adirondack Rock and River lodging and guide service. The trailhead location has led Jackrabbit users to park on the Palen’s property, sometimes displacing their guests and requiring the Palens to maintain parking areas for the public on their property.

Ed Palen also told the Explorer in the past that if his family ever sold the property, a new owner could decide to ban Jackrabbit users from parking on the Rock and River property, therefore cutting off access.

Ed Palen, shown in this 2023 photo, has worked with the town of Keene and BETA to come up with a new access for the Jackrabbit Trail in Keene. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

In order to ensure future public access, the Palens proposed this plan with the help of the town of Keene and Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) several years ago. This plan routes skiers away from buildings on his property.

“We’re so relieved that DEC has moved that along,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “It’s really a key project for making sure in the future there will be good access from the start here in Keene.”

The plan would require cutting 15 trees between 1-3 inches in diameter and two greater than 3 inches, the creation of several bridges and a nearly 50-foot long boardwalk.

Pending approval, Wilson said the town could construct the parking lot in spring.

BETA, which maintains the Jackrabbit, would do its portion of the trail work before next winter to allow it to open next ski season pending approval of the work plan and a stream disturbance permit through the state.

“I am excited to see this move forward,” said BETA Executive Director Glenn Glover.

“Assuming there’s no opposition, hopefully the final sign off for the work plan will happen quickly and we can plan for execution of all of the aspects of it this summer.”

This would be the second recent major reroute of the Jackrabbit. Last year, BETA created a new section near Scott’s Cobble Nordic Center.

The public comment period is for the tree cutting and the due date is Feb. 19. People interested in submitting a comment should follow this link for additional details.