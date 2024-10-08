Former ADK leader joins Habitat for Humanity

Michael Barrett’s new post focuses on affordable housing

By James M. Odato

The former head of the Adirondack Mountain Club has taken a new position leading Habitat for Humanity of New York State.

Michael Barrett confirmed he starts Oct. 15, three months after stepping down from the post he held for nearly five years at the mountain club, known as ADK.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” said Barrett, 49, who has had numerous jobs within and outside of New York while also finding time to author two novels. He said he intends to be a strong advocate for affordable housing throughout the state.

His new employer has a North Country reach and a mission of creating permanent housing instead of rental units.

Among its 33 affiliates, one is based in Elizabethtown, another in Glens Falls. “At a time when the state is facing a historic shortage of affordable homes and prices are out of reach for so many hardworking families, I am eager and poised to continue the work of Habitat,” Barrett said.

As for Barrett’s former position, ADK Interim Director Julia Goren said a search firm is about to post the club’s job opening. The goal had been to select a finalist by the end of September, but that proved too aggressive a timeline.

Gorin said the search should be completed by early 2025 and she is in the running.

Habitat, working with a budget of more than $1 million, provides grants to affiliates to help build houses. According to the group’s latest annual report, in the 2022-23 fiscal year Habitat’s New York network built 46 new homes, rehabilitated 18 and repaired 144.

Barrett’s job includes working for grants as Habitat relies on federal and state funds. He formerly served as an Assembly Codes Committee lawyer and as a Washington, D.C. liaison and deputy commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.