Adirondack Mountain Club CEO leaves

Michael Barrett fueled changes, added Cascade welcome center

By James M. Odato

The head of the Adirondack Mountain Club stepped down this week after more than four years of leadership of the key outdoor organization of the Adirondack Park.

Michael Barrett, 49, announced his departure in a newsletter to members of the club, known as ADK, on Tuesday.

The board of directors plans to look for a new chief executive as Executive Deputy Director Julia Goren serves as interim executive director. Education Director Seth Jones will serve as interim deputy director.

ADK Deputy Director Julia Goren hikes on Cascade Mountain. Photo by Mike Lynch

Barrett immediately went on vacation, but commented that Goren “enjoys the respect and admiration of everyone I’ve come across.”

“She’ll be tremendous for however long she serves,” he said.

He added that he’s got a second novel arriving soon and is committed to marketing it. His novel “The Keeler Principle” was published 13 years ago. “The Hero of Tir na Cara” comes out in August.

Barrett, who lives in Saratoga County with his wife and children, came to the club after numerous other posts.

He served as a public defender, U.S. Army foreign language interrogator and director of Missouri State Emergency Management as well as an aide to former Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

His tenure at ADK has included unraveling a complicated relationship with a New York City chapter, selling a Lake George headquarters and purchasing a former Cascade Ski Center, a cross-country skiing facility in Lake Placid with about 200 acres. ADK turned the Route 73 facility into a more visible welcome center not far from its Adirondack Loj office in the backwoods.

The ADK board also made Mickey Orta its president. Orta had been on the board’s nominating committee. He and other board members were unavailable for comment.

Barrett was appointed in October 2019.

He noted in his departure announcement that he helped secure $10 million in public funds for stewardship while tripling education staff at ADK.

“Given these successes,” he said, “it’s time to continue making changes to help the organization realize its fullest potential.”

Photo on cover shows Michael Barrett at Heart Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch