State parks commissioner moves to Open Space post

Kulleseid credited for finding ways to make parks accessible

By James M. Odato

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid is replacing the long-time head of the Open Space Institute, according to an announcement sent to the OSI community Tuesday.

Kulleseid, who formerly worked at OSI, takes the post held by Kim Elliman since 2004. He had announced plans to retire last spring.

The incoming president and CEO is credited by OSI for enhancing “public access to open space, strategic use of land protection strategies to address climate change and biodiversity loss” and for exemplary management and leadership skills.

During his earlier eight-year stint at the organization, Kulleseid directed the OSI’s parks initiative, aimed at making protected land more accessible and welcoming to all people.

He also worked at the Trust for Public Land and served as deputy commissioner for Open Space Protection at New York State Parks. He is a graduate of the Forest School at the Yale School of the Environment and Stanford Law School.

He has been parks commissioner since 2019, opening of the Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn; creating a new welcome center at Niagara Falls State Park; and christening the Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center on Long Island, the Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston and the Autism Nature Trail in Letchworth State Park.

Reached at his home Tuesday, Kulleseid said a press release about his appointment should be issued on Wednesday.