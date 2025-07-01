Motorized wheelchair program returns to Great Camp Santanoni

Accessibility devices to become available starting July 5

By David Escobar

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is bringing back its summer accessibility program at Camp Santanoni, one of the Adirondacks’ most historic Great Camps.

Starting this weekend, visitors with disabilities will once again have access to electric wheelchairs at the Camp Santanoni Historic Area in Newcomb. The devices will be available every weekend and holiday Monday from July 5 through October 13, 2025, at no cost to users.

The DEC first launched the program last summer in response to a decades-old legal settlement under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The agreement required the state to improve accessibility at several sites across the Adirondacks, including Camp Santanoni.

“We are grateful for the ongoing efforts to make Great Camp Santanoni accessible to as many people with disabilities as possible,” said Jason Thurston, chair of the Accessibility Advisory Committee to the DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency. “We are looking forward to hearing input from the greater community on our continued efforts with DEC and the APA to improve accessibility to this historic property.”

Scott Remington tests out an adaptive quadricycle at Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb, NY. Photo by David Escobar

The DEC will continue offering two types of electric mobility devices: a scooter-style power wheelchair and a quadricycle-style power wheelchair. These devices offer a more accessible way to travel the 10-mile round-trip carriage road to the camp, replacing the previous option of a horse-drawn wagon, which did not meet ADA standards.

State officials said they will continue to solicit feedback on last summer’s pilot program to find ways to improve access for people with disabilities.Visitors can make a reservation on the Camp Santanoni Historic Area webpage.

David Escobar is a Report for America corps member. He reports on diversity issues in the Adirondacks through a partnership between North Country Public Radio and Adirondack Explorer.