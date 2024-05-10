State considers Great Camp Santanoni access options for people with disabilities

One idea: Creating a rental program to lend mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs

By Gwendolyn Craig

The state proposed a few temporary and partial solutions for carrying people with mobility disabilities to Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb, but it’s unclear when they may begin rolling.

A horse and wagon operation has generally started in May for the purpose, but the state has not yet issued a permit to the driver. It’s a concern to those involved. A meeting on the accessibility issue held Wednesday in Warrensburg has others hopeful about alternatives, including electric wheelchairs.

Adirondack Park Agency and state Department of Environmental Conservation staff met with members of the APA and DEC’s accessibility advisory committee. They discussed “any viable options that provide meaningful access” to the Great Camp, according to the agenda. The meeting was closed to the public and included remarks from Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar, who participated virtually.

The DEC responded to the Explorer’s inquiries after this story appeared online Friday, saying it offered options on access and looks forward to feedback. The department plans to offer “a pilot program for two wheelchair devices this summer” plus a case-by-case accommodation program.

Kathryn Carroll, vice-chair of the committee, said there will be “some access this summer, but not necessarily the full solution.”

The DEC is looking at renting out a state-owned powered mobility scooter, a powered adult wheelchair and a powered child-sized wheelchair that could be used to make the 5-mile trip down the gravel road, Carroll said. The scooter and the wheelchairs are described by manufacturers as heavy duty and four-wheeled.

The Rig, by Not a Wheelchair, and the scooter (below) was purchased by the state and is planned to be loaned for use at Great Camp Santanoni. Photos from Not a Wheelchair and state Department of Environmental Conservation

The rental program is under development, and it’s not immediately clear when it could begin. An agenda for the meeting lists it as a “pilot loaner program.”

The DEC is also considering a case-by-case permit process for people with mobility disabilities to use equipment called “other power-driven mobility devices,” or OPDMDs. An OPDMD, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, is “any mobility device powered by batteries, fuel, or other engines … used by individuals with mobility disabilities for the purpose of locomotion.” A golf cart is an example.

Finally, the DEC is considering granting a permit to a horse-drawn wagon operator to continue providing that service at the Great Camp.

All of these options, Carroll said, may be solutions for some people with mobility disabilities, but still leave others out.

Longer term solutions, Carroll and other members of the advisory committee said, could involve reclassifying or clarifying the use of the road.

Forever Wild meets ADA

The Great Camp is the only publicly owned former retreat of its kind in the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park. Due to rules governing the park’s forest preserve, the five-mile trail to get to the historic site cannot be accessed by public motorized vehicles. The road is classified as “administrative,” meaning only state employees can drive down it for state-authorized purposes. The scooter and e-wheelchair could be seen as falling outside the kinds of vehicles that are prohibited.

An Americans with Disabilities Act settlement in 2001 requires the state to provide access to the forest preserve for people with disabilities. To address the settlement, the state has contracted with a horse and wagon operator to bring people to the historic site.

Normally Larry Newcombe would be hitching his horses to his wagon around now, to make the trek to the Great Camp. Newcombe had been providing that service for many years, however the DEC informed him that his wagon does not meet ADA specifications.

The DEC, with input from the accessibility advisory committee, built a 3,500-pound cart to accommodate “13 people in forward-facing seats, five wheelchairs or a combination thereof,” according to its specifications. It spent $37,320 on it.

Though the DEC says it consulted Newcombe on the design, Newcombe says the department didn’t. He refused to pull the wagon, stating it was too heavy for his horses, too big for the road and dangerous for everyone.

“When they were designing it, it was an incredibly thoughtful process,” Carroll said. “My experience was very positive, but all I can say about his ability to work with it is just an incredible shame and letdown.”

In January, the state released requests for information, hoping to hear from different horse-and-wagon operators, who could pull the accessible cart. In March, it terminated Newcombe’s contract.

Scott Remington, a member of Carroll’s committee, who has been fighting for access to the Great Camp for about 10 years now, said he thinks Newcombe was “put out to dry by the state. Really, the state is the one ultimately that should be keeping track of this,” he said. “It’s their responsibility.”

In 2023, DEC purchased a new wagon specially designed to maximize the comfort and enjoyment of all riders. The wagon has seats of two different sizes, supported by posts, and which can be reconfigured in the bed of the wagon. The maximum seating will accommodate 13 people in forward facing seats, 5 wheelchairs, or a combination thereof. Photo courtesy of the NYSDEC’s request for information document

The uncertain future of horse and wagon operations

Newcombe applied for a separate permit to operate his horse and wagon, but the DEC has not signed it. He’s fielded more than two dozen calls requesting rides in the last week, he said. Newcombe’s permit application is under review, DEC said Friday.

Erin Tobin, executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage, said she has had to adjust her organization’s programming due to the uncertainty of access options.

“My hope is that if people who wish to use the wagon still call Larry so that he can take that information,” Tobin said. “I’m hopeful that very soon DEC will issue the permit, and I want to make sure that we don’t lose visitors to the camp because of this delay by DEC.”

Despite managing the Great Camp in partnership with the DEC and the town of Newcomb, Tobin said she was not invited to the Wednesday meeting. She had not heard of a timeline for the short-term accessibility measures from the state.

Some members of the accessibility advisory committee want to see motorized access to the site. Remington was especially frustrated by how DEC staff can drive to the Great Camp for various projects, but those with disabilities cannot. Remington, a Brant Lake resident who uses a wheelchair, would like to visit the site via a golf cart.

Meg LeFevre Bobbin, a former resident of Plattsburgh who now lives in Albany, became paralyzed in a skiing accident at Titus Mountain in 2001. She joined the accessibility advisory committee about six months ago.

“This subject is deeply personal, and it’s really hard to convey to people who don’t have a disability just how different we experience the world,” she said. “I just know that fighting about something or having an us versus them mentality is probably not the answer. I felt really hopeful that DEC is authentic in what they were saying.”

Bobbin also felt Remington’s frustration, and others, about how long the access issue has been discussed.

“I hope they’ll have something in place this year,” Remington said. “At least they are listening. Whether they’ll do the right thing, that’s yet to be seen.”

Top photo: Santanoni Great Camp Newcomb lake Historic Preservation farm ADKs, Courtesy of NYSDEC

