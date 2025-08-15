What is agroforestry?

This form of farming integrates trees with crops, livestock or fungi in one sustainable system

By Mike Lynch

Agroforestry practices have been used for thousands of years by Indigenous cultures and in other regions of the world. In Guatemala, coffee plants are grown under the shade of nitrogen-replenishing trees. In Spain, pigs graze in fields under trees that produce nuts and bark for cork.

In the U.S., Indigenous cultures and settlers practiced agroforestry for centuries, but it mostly disappeared in the United States in the 20th century as the industry moved toward high-yield monoculture crop systems.

However, during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, some practices, particularly windbreaks, did grow in popularity. In the central United States, a reported 220 million trees were planted for the Great Plains Shelterbelt project as a means to mitigate the severe droughts and dust storms plaguing the Midwest.

In the United States, agroforestry increased by 6%, from 30,853 farm operations in 2017 to 32,717 farm operations in 2022, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. In New York, agroforestry operations increased from 1,187 to 1,350, according to census data.

Five methods of Agroforestry recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Silvopasture: Integrating trees and livestock on the same landscape. The livestock feed on forage under the trees.

Alley cropping: Planting rows of trees or shrubs to create alleys in which other crops are grown.

Forest farming: The practice cultivates crops under a managed tree canopy. This can include raising mushrooms and making maple syrup, common practices in the North Country.

Riparian forest buffer: These forested areas along waterways can filter agricultural runoff before it enters the water and provide habitat for wildlife. Crop trees can be planted in the buffer or between the fields.

Windbreaks: Rows of trees are planted along the edges of fields for aesthetic and environmental purposes. The trees prevent the wind from damaging crops and limit soil erosion.