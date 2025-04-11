OSI looks to buy former Boy Scout camp on Lows Lake

The nonprofit says they would then sell it to the state for the Forest Preserve

By Mike Lynch

The Open Space Institute is under contract to buy a 1,500-acre former Boy Scout camp on Lows Lake and the Bog River in the northwestern Adirondacks.

Once it purchases the property, the nonprofit plans to sell the former Sabattis Scout Reservation to the state for addition to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Located in St. Lawrence County, Lows Lake is considered one of the premiere wilderness paddling and camping destinations in the park and is otherwise surrounded by the 107,000-acre Five Ponds Wilderness.

OSI President Erik Kulleseid made the announcement Thursday night during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by his nonprofit organization.

Open Space Institute President Erik Kulleseid.

“That camp has been used informally for public access to a whole set of trails in that area, but it was always dependent on that camp being there and available and opening up for people, Kulleseid said. “Now… it will be permanently protected and become a base camp for people getting out and continuing to explore that part of the we’re very excited.”

He called Lows Lake “one of those pristine, absolutely incredible Adirondack lakes.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

OSI signed a one-year option agreement with the owners, Scouting America – Longhouse Council, on Feb. 4 for a purchase price of $2 million, OSI told the Explorer. The purchase would protect five miles of shoreline. It also includes several ponds.

The nonprofit is working closely with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, according to OSI, and it plans to hold onto the land for a “short period of time” before selling it to the state for the Forest Preserve. OSI and DEC have been in talks about the property since last summer.

While the property would be open to the public for recreation as Forest Preserve, OSI is still determining the amount of access it will allow under its ownership.

“The property is also recognized for its above-average ability to support biodiversity and wildlife corridors, which allow wildlife to migrate between surrounding habitat areas,” according to OSI.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

New York State’s Open Space Conservation Plan identifies this area as part of the Bog River/Beaver River Headwater complex that contains “remote forestland and lakes” and smaller ponds and large wetlands that offer important aquatic habitat, in addition to lakes with scenic and recreational value.

“These vast forests hold the landscape together in a way that is rare in the highly developed Northeast,” the plan states.

Lows Lake is accessible by paddlers from the Bog River and Lows Lower Dam parking area from the east. Less commonly, paddlers traverse through Lake Lila to Bog Pond on the way to Lows.

A map of the Five Ponds Wilderness including Lows Lake. Illustration courtesy of DEC

The property was originally purchased by the Boy Scouts of America in the 1950s. The scout camp closed last summer.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Edwin Theetge, CEO and Scout Executive of the Mattydale based Longhouse Council, told the Explorer last fall that declining interest in scouting among youngsters paired with a reluctance to “rough it” among adults have eroded the organization’s ability to break even on the camp. The camp offered few amenities: Groups cooked over campfires and had no access to electronic communication.

“It’s one of the most pristine (Scout) camps up there,” he said. “It’s almost literally smack dab in the middle of the Adirondacks and it’s gorgeous with lakes and loons in the morning — but the future of scouting is not going to be camping” in rustic sites.

Last year 225 scouts camped at the site, 75 fewer than the council needed to cover the $250,000 cost to operate the summer camp over three months, Theetge told the Explorer. Overall, membership in the council has fallen from 3,400 to 1,775 over the past four years, a self-feeding decline as fewer and fewer dads were themselves involved in scouting. The father-son tradition was a chief recruiting tool, he said.

Numerous Adirondack Boy Scout camps have been sold or closed in recent years. In the Long Lake vicinity alone, the Sabattis Adventure Camp on Bear Pond was sold several years ago by a New Jersey council as part of a sexual-abuse lawsuit settlement, and the Cedarlands Scout Reservation in Long Lake sold for $3.35 million in 2023 to a Manhattan LLC.