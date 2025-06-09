Bog River put in gets facelift with additional parking 

New amenties provide improved access for reaching Lows Lake

By Phil Brown

Canoeists and kayakers who paddle up the Bog River to Hitchins Pond and Lows Lake this summer will find obvious improvements at the put-in near Lows Lower Dam.

In the past, the 10-car parking area often filled up, forcing paddlers to park on the side of the dirt access road. There are now two parking areas, accommodating a total of 35 cars.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

New parking lot for Bog River. Photo by Phil Brown

The road had been closed a few years while the dam underwent repairs, but it reopened last October, too late in the season for most paddlers to take advantage. The state Department of Environmental Conservation created the new parking areas during the road closure.

DEC also improved the put-in next to the dam. It’s now a sandy beach, ideal for launching canoes and kayaks for the upriver trip to Hitchins Pond and beyond.

Paddlers may also notice on the far side of the dam a wide gravel path leading to a calm section of river below the dam. Though it was created for heavy equipment during the dam repairs, paddlers can use it as a carry trail (be aware that there are rapids farther downriver).

New gravel path that can be used for canoe carries. Photo by Phil Brown

DEC spokesperson Nance Arquiett said the water level of the river will remain the same as it was before the dam repairs.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The three-mile paddle to Hitchins Pond is a popular day trip. Many people combine it with a hike up Lows Ridge for a grand view of the Bog River valley. Paddlers also have the option of carrying around Lows Upper Dam to camp on Lows Lake. See the DEC’s website for more detailed information about the Bog River complex.

Incidentally, I checked out the Lower Dam while riding my gravel bike on May 26. As part of my ride, I also biked down the dirt road (closed to vehicles) that leads to the Upper Dam. I was turned back because of a large flood on the road. Evidently, it was caused by beavers plugging a culvert. DEC plans to clear the culvert soon.