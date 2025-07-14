Landslides close Avalanche Pass trail

Mud and rock slides at Avalanche Pass in the High Peaks Wilderness have closed several trail routes around Mount Colden, Algonquin Peak and Mount Marcy, according to information provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Two mud slides have been recorded in a map by the DEC, one about 0.3 miles and another around the half mile mark on the Avalanche Pass Trail.

The passage south to Lake Colden from the Adirondak Loj, and loop routes over Algonquin Peak, Mount Colden and Mount Marcy back to the Adirondak Loj through Avalanche Pass are closed, according to the DEC.

There is a possible alternate route through Lake Arnold, but the area is extremely wet and muddy, the post says. Another slide on the southeast side of Mount Colden has blocked the Feldspar/Lake Arnold trail, but it isn’t as extensive, the DEC reports.

The DEC is scheduled to do work on the Avalanche Pass trail from July 21 to Aug. 1, and again on Aug. 4 to 8 to replace bridges and ladders.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo at top: A slide in 2011 buried part of the Avalanche Pass Trail in mud. Explorer file photo by Phil Brown