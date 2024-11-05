Declining interest forces closure of historic Sabattis Scout camp in the Adirondacks

Located between Tupper Lake and Long Lake, the remote camp is latest Boy Scout camp to close

By Tim Rowland

The Boy Scouts’ Sabattis Scout Reservation that has hosted young adventurers on the shores of Lows Lake in remote St. Lawrence County for decades will close this summer, as the legacy of Adirondack scouting continues to wane.

Declining interest in scouting among youngsters paired with a reluctance to “rough it” among adults have eroded the organization’s ability to break even on the camp, said Edwin Theetge, CEO and Scout Executive of the Mattydale-based Longhouse Council.

Theetge lamented the closure, but said revenue was no longer meeting expenses. “It’s one of the most pristine (Scout) camps up there,” he said. “It’s almost literally smack dab in the middle of the Adirondacks and it’s gorgeous with lakes and loons in the morning — but the future of scouting is not going to be camping” in rustic sites.

Reacting to the news on social media, former campers lamented the closure but looked back at the camp with fondness. “Sabattis was the place to be when I was in Boy Scouts!! Damn, the good ole times!” posted Glen White of Clay, N.Y.

Remote location, dwindling numbers of Scouts

Located between Tupper Lake and Long Lake, the camp’s remote location was both its blessing and its curse. Comprising 1,250 acres of land and a 250-acre lake assessed on tax maps at $1 million, it is pristine, but offers few amenities. Patrols cooked over campfires and had no access to electronic communication.

While kids remained enthusiastic, there weren’t enough of them. This year 225 scouts camped at the site, 75 fewer than the council needed to cover the $250,000 it cost to operate the summer camp over three months. Overall, membership in the council has fallen from 3,400 to 1,775 over the past four years, a self-feeding decline as fewer and fewer dads were themselves involved in scouting. The father-son tradition was a chief recruiting tool, Theetge said.

That’s consistent with nationwide numbers, which have also plunged over the past few years. There were nearly 5 million Boy Scouts in 1972 to fewer than 1 million today, according to the organization, which pointed to the pandemic, competing recreational activities and sexual abuse settlements as among the reasons for the nationwide decline.

Sabattis Scout Reservation was purchased in 1957 for $120,000 and thrived during its “high adventure” era of the 1970s. Scouts learned outdoor skills as well as the sports of canoeing, fishing and archery.

Theetge said the council has no immediate plans for the property but will only sell it if scouts retain access rights. “We still want it to be available to Scouts and hopefully to other people too,” he said.

Staying closer to home

And while kids remained enthusiastic, volunteer leaders were less enthralled with the primitive site. “It’s the adult leaders who are driving the decision, not the youth,” Theetge said. “I’m not shaming them, I one hundred percent understand; they’re being asked to take a week of their vacation time and go somewhere where there is no cell or internet connection with family or work.”

That means retrenching in camps closer to home and limiting the roughing-it aspect to a weekend instead of a week. “Sixty percent would prefer to be somewhere else, and even if we were able to break even that still wouldn’t pay for any improvements,” Theetge said.

The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in 2020, and has since made efforts to become more inclusive and rebranded as Scouting America. Leaders have stressed community involvement and more modern skill sets, with merit badges in areas including robots and digital technology.

But the Boy Scout camps of the Adirondacks have been indelibly altered, with many being sold or closed. In the Long Lake vicinity alone, the like-named Sabattis Adventure Camp on Bear Pond was sold three years ago by a New Jersey council as part of a sexual-abuse lawsuit settlement, and the Cedarlands Scout Reservation in Long Lake recently sold for $3.35 million to a Manhattan LLC.

