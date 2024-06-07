Amtrak deepens cuts to summer service on Adirondack line

Bigger shutdown than originally planned reduces access

By Eric Anderson and James M. Odato

The “Adirondack” is unavailable until September. Photo Courtesy of Amtrak

A planned six-week shutdown of Amtrak’s Adirondack service through the North Country to Montreal for track modifications will stretch to nearly 18 weeks, with the first train not scheduled to operate along the full route until Sept. 9

According to a letter obtained by the Explorer and Amtrak booking closeouts, the longer freeze took effect without a public message from Amtrak.

The three-times longer suspension comes during the peak summer vacation season in the Adirondack region.

Amtrak had reached an agreement last month with rail operator CN on modifications that would improve reliability over CN tracks used by Amtrak’s Adirondack service. In a joint statement, the two companies had left open the possibility schedules would be disrupted.

“Adirondack service may be modified on a short-term basis in the coming weeks to ensure completion of the track work, which will help increase reliability of the service during summer months this year, and in the future,” they said.

The agreement followed efforts by Rep. Elise Stefanik and other elected officials to improve service after numerous delays during the summer of 2023.

The current shutdown began May 20.

In the meantime, the Adirondack line is operating as far north as Saratoga Springs.

Tracks between Rouses Point and Montreal will be modified to address heat restrictions that forced trains to operate at speeds as low as 10 miles per hour when temperatures exceeded 86 degrees.

CN and Amtrak couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

An Amtrak customer from New York City, George Locker, a frequent visitor to Saranac Lake, said he was booked for a July 8 trip to Plattsburgh.

But he got a text message this week from Amtrak informing him of a cancellation. When he called directly, he was told by the company that service is cut through Sept. 9 north of Saratoga Springs.

“I’ve very disappointed that Amtrak has abandoned the North Country for the summer,” Locker said.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the latest disruption is disheartening. “All we can do is accept this comedy of mismanagement by Amtrak and hope that this time the early September target for resolution is real,” he said. “Tourists, students and others keep showing they’re ready to return to the service and miss it but it’s like Charlie Brown with Lucy and the football. And so we lose another summer which clearly didn’t need to happen.”

Service on the Adirondack line was disrupted when the border with Canada was closed in the wake of the pandemic.

And in 2023, Amtrak suspended service north of Saratoga Springs because of the heat for 79 days, according to Stefanik’s office.

Another border disruption was looming Friday afternoon as employees of the Canada Border Services Agency, who process travelers and trade, were threatening to go on strike.