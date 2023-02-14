Adirondack Rail Trail access hub takes shape

An area near the proposed village of Lake Placid trailhead for the Adirondack Rail Trail. Photo courtesy of the Open Space Institute

More trailhead dollars proposed in state budget

By Gwendolyn Craig

Funding is coming together for an Essex County trailhead for the new Adirondack Rail Trail, a 34-mile multi-use trail connecting the Lake Placid to Tupper Lake.

In an update to the Adirondack Park Agency last week, Deputy Director for Planning Megan Phillips said a Lake Placid trailhead near Station Street and Trillium Drive is expected to have parking, restrooms and a bike maintenance hub. The parking portion of the project could be completed by the fall.

The Open Space Institute (OSI), a land conservation organization focused on protecting natural, scenic and historic landscapes, is partnering with state and local groups to acquire the land for the trailhead from the Lake Placid Historical Society. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposes $300,000 to the village of Lake Placid for the acquisition. A spokesperson for OSI said it is currently working with the society on the terms of the property transfer.

OSI projects trailhead construction will cost $1.2 million, not including the property purchase. The New York State Regional Economic Development Council awarded the nonprofit $500,000 in January through the 2022 Environmental Protection Fund for building the trailhead. OSI needs to raise an additional $700,000.

Kim Elliman, president and CEO of OSI, noted the importance of the environmental fund, which increased to a record $400,000 last year. Hochul is proposing to keep it at that amount in the coming fiscal year. OSI was awarded another EPF grant for construction of a multi-use trail in Schunnemunk State Park in Orange County.

“These grants, awarded to OSI after a competitive process with a focus on positive economic impact, underscore the important role outdoor recreation and trails play as economic drivers,” Elliman said in a news release. “OSI is proud to leverage our expertise to accomplish projects that are improving outdoor experiences for residents and visitors and ultimately encouraging more people to get out and enjoy New York’s premier state parks and trail systems.”

Adirondack Park Agency commissioners have expressed particular interest in the rail trail and requested Phillips to provide monthly updates at their meetings. The APA is charged with protecting the approximately 6-million-acre park and overseeing public and private development.

Commissioner Mark Hall asked Phillips at last week’s meeting if there was any information collected about the use of the trail and its economic impact on businesses so far. Phillips looked to Joe Zalewski, director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 5. Zalewski did not have specifics, but noted “it’s not even built yet and people are using it.”

Commissioner Art Lussi said anecdotally he drives by Lake Placid’s fire house every day and sees the parking lot used for snow removal full of vehicles.

The DEC provides regular updates on its website about the status of the trail and what is currently open to public use. The last update was Dec. 20 allowing for interim winter recreation while construction is on pause. For more information go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124911.html.

