Adirondack Explorer

First issue of 2023
The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » Adirondack Rail Trail access hub takes shape

Adirondack Rail Trail access hub takes shape

Leave a Comment

A snowy portion of the Adirondack Rail Trail near where a proposed trailhead will be built in Lake Placid.
An area near the proposed village of Lake Placid trailhead for the Adirondack Rail Trail. Photo courtesy of the Open Space Institute

More trailhead dollars proposed in state budget

By Gwendolyn Craig

Funding is coming together for an Essex County trailhead for the new Adirondack Rail Trail, a 34-mile multi-use trail connecting the Lake Placid to Tupper Lake. 

In an update to the Adirondack Park Agency last week, Deputy Director for Planning Megan Phillips said a Lake Placid trailhead near Station Street and Trillium Drive is expected to have parking, restrooms and a bike maintenance hub. The parking portion of the project could be completed by the fall.

The Open Space Institute (OSI), a land conservation organization focused on protecting natural, scenic and historic landscapes, is partnering with state and local groups to acquire the land for the trailhead from the Lake Placid Historical Society. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposes $300,000 to the village of Lake Placid for the acquisition. A spokesperson for OSI said it is currently working with the society on the terms of the property transfer. 

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our magazine for more great content!

OSI projects trailhead construction will cost $1.2 million, not including the property purchase. The New York State Regional Economic Development Council awarded the nonprofit $500,000 in January through the 2022 Environmental Protection Fund for building the trailhead. OSI needs to raise an additional $700,000. 

Kim Elliman, president and CEO of OSI, noted the importance of the environmental fund, which increased to a record $400,000 last year. Hochul is proposing to keep it at that amount in the coming fiscal year. OSI was awarded another EPF grant for construction of a multi-use trail in Schunnemunk State Park in Orange County.

“These grants, awarded to OSI after a competitive process with a focus on positive economic impact, underscore the important role outdoor recreation and trails play as economic drivers,” Elliman said in a news release. “OSI is proud to leverage our expertise to accomplish projects that are improving outdoor experiences for residents and visitors and ultimately encouraging more people to get out and enjoy New York’s premier state parks and trail systems.”

rlptcoverviewDownload

Adirondack Park Agency commissioners have expressed particular interest in the rail trail and requested Phillips to provide monthly updates at their meetings. The APA is charged with protecting the approximately 6-million-acre park and overseeing public and private development. 

Commissioner Mark Hall asked Phillips at last week’s meeting if there was any information collected about the use of the trail and its economic impact on businesses so far. Phillips looked to Joe Zalewski, director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 5. Zalewski did not have specifics, but noted “it’s not even built yet and people are using it.”

Commissioner Art Lussi said anecdotally he drives by Lake Placid’s fire house every day and sees the parking lot used for snow removal full of vehicles. 

The DEC provides regular updates on its website about the status of the trail and what is currently open to public use. The last update was Dec. 20 allowing for interim winter recreation while construction is on pause. For more information go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124911.html

Get Gwen’s weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Recommended Stories

About Gwendolyn Craig

Gwen is an award-winning journalist covering environmental policy for the Explorer since January 2020. She also takes photos and videos for the Explorer's magazine and website. She is a current member of the Legislative Correspondents Association of New York. Gwen has worked at various news outlets since 2015. Prior to moving to upstate New York, she worked for a D.C. Metro-area public relations firm, producing digital content for clients including the World Health Organization, the Low Income Investment Fund and Rights and Resources Initiative. She has a master's degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She has bachelor's degrees in English and journalism, with a concentration in ecology and evolutionary biology, from the University of Connecticut. Gwen is also a part-time figure skating coach. Contact her at (518) 524-2902 or gwen@adirondackexplorer.org. Sign up for Gwen’s newsletter here.

View all posts by Gwendolyn Craig

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Like what you're reading?

Join the community of people powering our rigorous, nonprofit Adirondack journalism with a donation.
ONE TIME
MONTHLy

Wait! Before you go:

Catch up on all your Adirondack
news, delivered weekly to your inbox