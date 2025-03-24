David and Claudia Weber’s love of the Adirondacks and appreciation for insightful reporting resulted in a special gift this year

Join them in supporting the Adirondack Explorer’s Endowment fund

By David Weber

As a child, my parents brought their three children to the Adirondacks for vacations for many years. We camped at Lake Eaton, Durant Lake and elsewhere for several years and then we camped on Rollins Pond. The first year we camped at Rollins, there were only 6 campsites on the lake. It was beautiful and quiet. I could take the canoe out early in the morning and only hear the loons and watch as the mist rose from the lake surface. After that, I spent summers camping with both the Boy Scouts at camp Massawepie and with the YMCA at Camp Gorham on Darts Lake. One year, a group from the YMCA canoed the length of Lake George. It was magnificent!

I discovered the Adirondack Explorer when my father passed away. He had a subscription and I found it both delightful and insightful. The more I read, the more I realized that this wonderful place of my childhood needed careful attention. Without clear guidance, this magnificent jewel that is our inheritance, could be squandered. I want to make sure that others, including my three grandchildren, get a chance to enjoy the wonderful experiences that can come from nature. In order to think about how to properly regulate the Adirondacks, you need to thoroughly understand the issues and there is no better place for that than the Adirondack Explorer. Personally, I read each issue cover to cover.

With all this in mind, I have been supporting the Explorer for a number of years now. Then, I learned of plans to establish an endowment fund and I could not think of a better way to support the Explorer than to make sure that it has the resources to handle good times and bad and be able to handle special situations when they occur. My wife, Claudia, coming from North Carolina, has no childhood association with the Adirondacks, but she has learned to love them as we share them with the grandchildren.