David Gibson at Woodward Lake

Adirondackers

Defending Wilderness: David Gibson’s commitment to the Adirondack Park

By Gwendolyn Craig

February 13, 2025

Adirondack Wild serves in watchdog role

This is part of a series from the January/February 2025 issue of the magazine, “Green groups at a turning point: Environmental watchdogs change guard.”

The organization is run by David Gibson and Ken Rimany. Gibson is often the voice for the organization and has an extensive knowledge of the park and its organizations. He was the former executive director of The Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks and Protect the Adirondacks. 

There have been no major changes to the group’s mission or goals, he said, and there are no succession plans as of now. While both Gibson and Rimany are past the “traditional age of retirement,” Gibson joked, he said he has no plans to retire.

Adirondack Wild: Key stats

Year of origin:  2010 (with roots to Friends of the Forest Preserve founded in 1945)

Mission: To advance New York’s ‘forever wild’ legacy and forest preserve policies in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, and promote public and private land stewardship that is consistent with wild land values through education, advocacy and research.

Membership: Around 1,000

Revenue: About $171,000 according to 2022 IRS records

Paul Schaefer, grass roots environmentalist, at the Kelly Adirondack Center, his former Niskayuna home, 1993.
Paul Schaefer, grass roots environmentalist, at the Kelly Adirondack Center, his former Niskayuna home, 1993. Photo by Bruce Squiers/The Daily Gazette

But Gibson is one of the few environmental activists answering Janeway’s call of “speaking truth to power.” The watchdog organization’s longer mission statement notes it is a defender of the forest preserve against “threats, many of which come from the very state agencies responsible for protecting the great park, but who, too often, betray their legal responsibilities.” 

“Paul Schaefer said this is a lifelong obligation,” Gibson said, referencing the organization’s founder and notable Adirondack conservationist. 

At a hearing about the proposed changes to the park’s master plan, Gibson asserted that, if such amendments become adopted, Hochul would be the first governor to weaken the state’s wilderness protections. 

“The laws haven’t changed fundamentally,” Gibson said. “They’re just being reinterpreted or misinterpreted by the state agencies, and the latest example is the master plan.”

— Gwendolyn Craig

Top photo: Dave Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Woodward Lake in Northville, N.Y. Photo by Cindy Schultz

Gwendolyn Craig

Gwen is an award-winning journalist covering environmental policy for the Explorer since January 2020. She is a member of the Legislative Correspondents Association of New York. Gwen has worked at various news outlets since 2015. She has a master's degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Contact her at (518) 524-2902 or [email protected]. Sign up for Gwen’s newsletter here.

