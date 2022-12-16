Adirondack Explorer

Part of rail trail to open for winter recreation

rail trail snowmobiles
Snowmobilers ride the rail line through Lake Clear. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

By Gwendolyn Craig

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, a portion of the Adirondack Rail Trail from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake will be open for snowmobiling and other winter activities, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Construction will halt and begin again sometime in the spring.

The segment of the 34-mile multi-use trail connecting Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the Adirondacks was closed for public safety reasons while construction work was underway, the DEC said. 

Megan Phillips, deputy director of planning for the Adirondack Park Agency, also told commissioners on Thursday that in addition to snowmobiling, cross country skiers, fat bike riders and snow shoers would also be able to use the segment of trail. 

“The Saranac Lake to Tupper Lake trail segments will remain open to interim recreation throughout the first phase of construction,” the department continued. “Access in the vicinity of the Tupper Lake terminus will be restricted during parking lot construction.”

There is some snow fencing up in the area of Fowler’s Crossing in the Saranac Lake Wild Forest, Phillips said. 

State and local officials gathered in November to celebrate rail trail construction, slated to be complete by 2025. The state awarded Kubricky Construction Corp. from Saratoga County $7.9 million to complete the first phase starting at Stations Street in Lake Placid to the intersection of Cedar Street and Route 86 past the Saranac Lake Depot.

The department posts regular construction updates on its website. Check https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124911.html for more information.

