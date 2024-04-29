Adirondack Explorer wins 7 journalism awards from New York Press Association

Environmental reporting recognized as part of Adirondack Explorer’s award-winning work

Adirondack Explorer secured seven awards from the New York Press Association this past weekend.

Judges considered work produced in 2023 by media publications statewide, submitted to the association’s Better Newspaper Awards. Explorer staff took home four first-place, one second-place and two third-place honors for the organization’s print and digital platforms.

Zachary Matson received first place for Environmental Reporting for his coverage of the harmful impact of road salt in the Adirondacks. Gwendolyn Craig was awarded first place for News Story for her coverage of the unusual emergence of whiskey fungus in Mineville.

One of the production buildings for Whistle Pig Whiskey in Moriah. Photo by Eric Teed

Explorer contributor Tim Rowland secured first place for Solutions Reporting for his work on the “Taking Stock of Housing” series. This six-month series featured a mix of articles, photos, videos, a short-term newsletter and an event at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

Publisher Tracy Ormsbee achieved recognition for her editorial writing, winning first place for criticism about road salt usage, state spending priorities and land management performance.

The judges awarded a second place for Online Breaking News for the Explorer staff’s flood coverage from last summer, third place for Best Newsletter for Matson’s weekly “Water Line” and third place for Overall Magazine Excellence for the bimonthly publication.

“It’s a thrill to see the Adirondack Explorer’s talented team of journalists recognized for the hard work and commitment they put in every day around stories that make a difference in the Adirondack Park,” Ormsbee said. “We don’t do it for awards, of course, but it sure doesn’t hurt!”

Another Adirondacks-based news organization, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and its sister paper Lake Placid News, received multiple awards as well at the two-day conference.

Photo at top by Melissa Hart