Carol MacKinnon Fox joins the Adirondack Explorer team

Carol MacKinnon Fox, an accomplished leader in sales, strategic initiatives and revenue retention, will join the Adirondack Explorer April 28 as Deputy Publisher. She will replace Associate Publisher Betsy Dirnberger, who is retiring.

“We are excited to welcome Carol to the Adirondack Explorer,” said Publisher Tracy Ormsbee. “Her exceptional track record in driving business initiatives, leading teams, and fostering strategic partnerships will be instrumental in growing the Explorer’s impact and ensuring its long-term sustainability.”

Mackinnon will continue to expand the successful advertising and sponsorship program built by Dirnberger over the past 20 years, as well as develop new products and programs to help sustain the Explorer’s work.

“As a longtime fan and avid reader of Adirondack Explorer, I am thrilled to be joining its staff,” MacKinnon Fox said. “I spent most of my business career in the information and media sectors, serving clients and readers who prize high quality and trusted content. Now I have the privilege of playing this role at the Explorer as we fulfill our mission of informing our readers about one of the most special places on earth.”

MacKinnon Fox has spent the past 26 years in sales and business leadership positions with Thomson Reuters in New York City, where she has had revenue responsibility for some of the company’s largest customers. Most recently, she was head of financial news strategy in the Reuters News division of the company.

A longtime visitor to the Adirondacks, MacKinnon Fox is a true outdoor recreation enthusiast who has hiked, biked and skied the region’s trails since 2005. She has also served on the boards of the Adirondack Nature Conservancy, the Adirondack Land Trust and Barkeater Trails Alliance. She currently serves on the board of Northeast Wilderness Trust.