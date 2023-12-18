Flooding closes Adirondack roads

Updates on road closures around the region

Flooding from rain and snowmelt caused road closures around the Adirondacks on Monday. The National Weather Service expected moderate flooding in the Adirondacks at rivers, streams and low-lying areas and trees could come down causing power outages. But the problems have resulted in government announcements of a state of emergency.

Essex County

Closures were reported on Route 73 and Route 9 and on side roads of Essex County.

Rivers were swelling at mid-day in various regions. At least one mud slide, at Bradford Hill Road in Crown Point, resulted in a blocked roadway.

At the bridge near the Olympic ski jumps in Lake Placid the Ausable River rose higher than normal and approached to about a foot from the bridge’s surface.

A collection of broken trees was beginning to disrupt flow of the river, similar to the damming that happened during Hurricane Storm Irene in August 2011.

Trees that were uprooted by rising waters on the West Branch of the Ausable River collect near the Route 73 bridge near the Olympic ski jumps in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

“I’m not sure if it was higher or not at Irene, but we’re in that territory,” said Jeff Erenstone, a nearby resident. He added that he had not seen such a collection of logs below the bridge since the hurricane.

Rocks were reported as spilling onto Route 73 in the Keene area and a lane was closed through the Cascade Lakes section and between Airport Road and Route 9.

Wilmington Town Supervisor Roy C. Heltzer declared a state of emergency.

Essex County officials evacuated residents in flooded sections of Elizabethtown and planned to house them at Boquet Valley schools until other accommodations were sorted. Numerous roads throughout the county were closed due to flooding. Both Route 73 and Route 9N faced major lane closures.

“We are encouraging people not to travel unless necessary,” said Matt Watts, director of Essex County emergency services, noting the conditions were more typical of spring floods. “It is unusual for this time of year.”

Essex County communities with road closures include Elizabethtown, Crown Point, Essex, Jay, Keene, Moriah, North Elba, North Hudson, Schroon and Westport. (Click here for updates from the county.)

An uprooted tree floats downstream on the West Branch of the Ausable River in Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

Some schools were disrupted, and town officials are planning to contract for emergency services to handle problem areas.

Hamilton County

Town of Wells Supervisor Rebekah Crewell declared a state of emergency at 8:30 a.m as the Sacandaga River rose to its highest level yet this year. The Sacandaga River near Hope reached flood stage overnight.

A truck pushes through a section of Route 9 closed from flooding of the Bouquet River, south of Elizabethtown. Photo by Eric Teed

Warren County

A State of Emergency for Warren County was enacted this afternoon by Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Here is an updated list of closed Warren County roads as of 3:30 p.m. Monday. (Please note these are county-maintained roads only. Numerous town and NY State roads Warren County are closed or limited to traffic as well.)

Trout Lake Road (Warren County Route 48) in Bolton

Call Street (Warren County Route 32) in Lake Luzerne

Riverbank Road (Warren County Route 11) in Bolton

Warrensburg Road (Warren County Route 3) in Thurman

Harrisburg Road (Warren County Route 22) in Stony Creek (limited to one lane in places because of damage)

In addition, Schroon River Road (Warren County Route 10) in Warrensburg has re-opened after a closure for several hours.

The water levels of the Hudson River in North Creek, from Dec. 12-18. Graphic courtesy of USGS

Numerous smaller creeks and rivers in Warren County have jumped their banks, and there are reports of flooded basements at homes around Northern Warren County. The National Weather Service in Albany is predicting minor to moderate flooding on the Hudson and Schroon rivers when they crest late Monday or during the day Tuesday.

The Bouquet River overflows its banks, closing Route 9 from the intersection with Route 73, north to Elizabethtown. Photo by Eric Teed

The Hudson River in Hadley could reach a minor flood stage by Monday night, topping out Tuesday afternoon, according to forecasts.

The Bouquet River floods Simonds Hill Road, which isolated New Russia due to the closing of Route 9 south and north of the hamlet. Photo by Eric Teed

Photo at top: Water approached the lip of the bridge near the Olympic ski jumps in Lake Placid at mid-day. Photo by Mike Lynch Reporting from Zachary Matson, Chloe Bennett and Mike Lynch.