Adirondack Explorer stories of the year … drum roll … No. 1

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most-read online stories of 2018.

Rescue stories are always among the most popular with readers. And we love one with a happy ending. This one was the most-read story of 2018 on the Adirondack Explorer website. In this case, the rescue involved 34 forest rangers, 12 volunteers and 37 hours. If you didn’t read it when it happened in February, check out the link below.

Here are the other top stories in order:

No. 2: Tupper Lake guide dies days after being hit by a tree

No. 3: Whiteface skier’s disappearance still a mystery

No. 4: St. Bernard dog dies after hiking Giant Mountain

No. 5: DEC says contractor killed timber rattlesnake

No. 6: Saranac 6ers Guide

No. 7: Adirondack Wild says snowmobile trail illegal

No. 8: Climbing the Trap Dike

No. 9: Avalanche warning issued for the Adirondacks

No. 10: Adirondack Council calls for parking permits in the High Peaks