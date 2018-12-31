As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most-read online stories of 2018.
Rescue stories are always among the most popular with readers. And we love one with a happy ending. This one was the most-read story of 2018 on the Adirondack Explorer website. In this case, the rescue involved 34 forest rangers, 12 volunteers and 37 hours. If you didn’t read it when it happened in February, check out the link below.
Here are the other top stories in order:
No. 2: Tupper Lake guide dies days after being hit by a tree
No. 3: Whiteface skier’s disappearance still a mystery
No. 4: St. Bernard dog dies after hiking Giant Mountain
No. 5: DEC says contractor killed timber rattlesnake
No. 7: Adirondack Wild says snowmobile trail illegal
No. 9: Avalanche warning issued for the Adirondacks
No. 10: Adirondack Council calls for parking permits in the High Peaks