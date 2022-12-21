Adirondack Explorer

2022 Explored: 10 stories that captured attention

hummingbird banding was one of the year's top Adirondack stories
A ruby-throated hummingbird is released after being banded at Crown Point. Photo by Mike Lynch

Summer camps’ demise, hummingbird banding, and new life for old ski centers top this year’s favorite Adirondack stories

2022 explored logo

As of mid-December, we’ve published 421 stories in 2022, in addition to dozens of videos to our YouTube channel. That’s pretty impressive, especially when you also consider the 1,000+ stories, commentaries, news releases and other posts made to our community forum site Adirondack Almanack.

Here are 10 stories that captured attention this past year:

  1. SUMMER CAMP SELLOFF: Once a rite of passage for kids from Western New York to Northern New Jersey, the Boy Scout Camps that dotted the Adirondacks are fading from the landscape. READ MORE
  2. HUMMINGBIRD HANDLER: A Q&A with Ted Hicks on banding and tracking the Adirondacks’ tiniest birds. READ MORE
  3. 12,000 YEAR OLD FLOOD: For most of the last 75,000 years, Adirondack history has involved mile-high ice with cycles of advancement and retreat. Author Tom French looks back at some influential events and their impact on the landscape. READ MORE
  4. A SKI CENTER’S REBIRTH: Hickory’s bright past, present and four-season future. READ MORE 
  5. MISSING TRAP DIKE HIKER: A missing Connecticut man was found dead, the victim of an accident climbing up Mount Colden. READ MORE
  6. SHORT-TERM RENTAL TENSIONS: In Lake Placid, short-term rental owners feel ‘vilified’ READ MORE
  7. GIANT TREE: Believed to be New York’s tallest measured tree, a 174-foot white pine in Bolton rises above hundreds of giants READ MORE
  8. NEW LIFE FOR DEFUNCT SKI CENTER: Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs READ MORE
  9. AMR PERMITS: While originally announced in 2021, our “your questions answered” post proved popular in 2022 as well READ MORE
  10. LOON LAKE’S LIFESTYLES OF RICH, FAMOUS: The historic former resort community features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors READ MORE
