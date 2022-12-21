2022 Explored: 10 stories that captured attention

Summer camps’ demise, hummingbird banding, and new life for old ski centers top this year’s favorite Adirondack stories
As of mid-December, we’ve published 421 stories in 2022, in addition to dozens of videos to our YouTube channel. That’s pretty impressive, especially when you also consider the 1,000+ stories, commentaries, news releases and other posts made to our community forum site Adirondack Almanack.
Here are 10 stories that captured attention this past year:
- SUMMER CAMP SELLOFF: Once a rite of passage for kids from Western New York to Northern New Jersey, the Boy Scout Camps that dotted the Adirondacks are fading from the landscape. READ MORE
- HUMMINGBIRD HANDLER: A Q&A with Ted Hicks on banding and tracking the Adirondacks’ tiniest birds. READ MORE
- 12,000 YEAR OLD FLOOD: For most of the last 75,000 years, Adirondack history has involved mile-high ice with cycles of advancement and retreat. Author Tom French looks back at some influential events and their impact on the landscape. READ MORE
- A SKI CENTER’S REBIRTH: Hickory’s bright past, present and four-season future. READ MORE
- MISSING TRAP DIKE HIKER: A missing Connecticut man was found dead, the victim of an accident climbing up Mount Colden. READ MORE
- SHORT-TERM RENTAL TENSIONS: In Lake Placid, short-term rental owners feel ‘vilified’ READ MORE
- GIANT TREE: Believed to be New York’s tallest measured tree, a 174-foot white pine in Bolton rises above hundreds of giants READ MORE
- NEW LIFE FOR DEFUNCT SKI CENTER: Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs READ MORE
- AMR PERMITS: While originally announced in 2021, our “your questions answered” post proved popular in 2022 as well READ MORE
- LOON LAKE’S LIFESTYLES OF RICH, FAMOUS: The historic former resort community features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors READ MORE
