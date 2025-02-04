Two separate fatalities reported this week in the Adirondacks

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report:

Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County

Snowmobile Accident: On Feb. 1 at 2:20 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch called Forest Ranger Adams about a snowmobile accident near McCauley Pond. Ranger Adams was on snowmobile patrol and reached the scene with Ranger O’Connor at 2:45 p.m. Saranac Lake Rescue and Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department were assisting the 39-year-old subject from New Jersey. Rangers Lewis and Praczkajlo helped package the patient in a litter and joined rescuers in transporting him to the trail and a staged UTV. An ambulance met the UTV for transport to a Life Net helicopter at Lake Clear Airport, which took the subject to the hospital. New York State Police (NYSP) alerted rescuers that the patient died from his injuries. Resources were clear at 4:41 p.m. Judging by the tracks, NYSP and Rangers determined the snowmobiler lost control around a left turn and crashed into several trees.

Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County

Wilderness Recovery: On Jan. 2 at 12:40 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing subject. The family of the 44-year-old from Rotterdam was concerned for his well-being. New York State Police found the subject’s car on NY 30 just west of Jessup Bridge. Rangers Caswell, Hamm, and O’Connell, along with Sheriff’s Deputies, followed footprints from the car and at 3:15 p.m., located the subject deceased in the Jessup River Wild Forest. They transported the subject to the coroner.

New York State

