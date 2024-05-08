The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks

Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here’s a list to get you started and track your progress.

Rank Mountain name Height (in feet) 1 Marcy (read more) 5344 2 Algonquin 5114 3 Haystack 4960 4 Skylight 4926 5 Whiteface 4867 6 Dix 4857 7 Gray 4840 8 Iroquois Peak 4840 9 Basin 4827 10 Gothics 4736 11 Colden 4714 12 Giant 4627 13 Nippletop 4620 14 Santanoni 4607 15 Redfield 4606 16 Wright Peak 4580 17 Saddleback 4515 18 Panther 4442 19 TableTop 4427 20 Rocky Peak 4420 21 Macomb 4405 22 Armstrong 4400 23 Hough 4400 24 Seward 4361 25 Marshall 4360 26 Allen 4340 27 Big Slide 4240 28 Esther 4240 29 Upper Wolf Jaw 4185 30 Lower Wolf Jaw 4175 31 Street 4166 32 Phelps 4161 33 Donaldson 4140 34 Seymour 4120 35 Sawteeth 4100 36 Cascade 4098 37 South Dix 4060 38 Porter 4059 39 Colvin 4057 40 Emmons 4040 41 Dial (read more) 4020 42 Grace Peak (read more) 4012 43 Blake Peak 3960 44 Cliff 3960 45 Nye 3895 46 Couchsachraga 3820

Note from the ADK 46er organization: Although the most recent USGS measures MacNaughton at 4,000 feet, 46ers are not required to climb it.

Photo at top: Summit steward Mary Lamb talks with Explorer publisher Tracy Ormsbee on the summit of Mount Marcy. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch