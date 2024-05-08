The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks

By Adirondack Explorer

May 8, 2024

Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here’s a list to get you started and track your progress.

RankMountain nameHeight (in feet)
1Marcy (read more)5344
2Algonquin5114
3Haystack4960
4Skylight4926
5Whiteface4867
6Dix4857
7Gray4840
8Iroquois Peak4840
9Basin4827
10Gothics4736
11Colden4714
12Giant4627
13Nippletop4620
14Santanoni4607
15Redfield4606
16Wright Peak4580
17Saddleback4515
18Panther4442
19TableTop4427
20Rocky Peak4420
21Macomb4405
22Armstrong4400
23Hough4400
24Seward4361
25Marshall4360
26Allen4340
27Big Slide4240
28Esther4240
29Upper Wolf Jaw4185
30Lower Wolf Jaw4175
31Street4166
32Phelps4161
33Donaldson4140
34Seymour4120
35Sawteeth4100
36Cascade4098
37South Dix4060
38Porter4059
39Colvin4057
40Emmons4040
41Dial (read more)4020
42Grace Peak (read more)4012
43Blake Peak3960
44Cliff3960
45Nye3895
46Couchsachraga3820
 

Note from the ADK 46er organization: Although the most recent USGS measures MacNaughton at 4,000 feet, 46ers are not required to climb it.

Photo at top: Summit steward Mary Lamb talks with Explorer publisher Tracy Ormsbee on the summit of Mount Marcy. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

