The ‘official’ 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks

Ready to hike the tallest mountains in New York state? Here’s a list to get you started and track your progress.
|Rank
|Mountain name
|Height (in feet)
|1
|Marcy (read more)
|5344
|2
|Algonquin
|5114
|3
|Haystack
|4960
|4
|Skylight
|4926
|5
|Whiteface
|4867
|6
|Dix
|4857
|7
|Gray
|4840
|8
|Iroquois Peak
|4840
|9
|Basin
|4827
|10
|Gothics
|4736
|11
|Colden
|4714
|12
|Giant
|4627
|13
|Nippletop
|4620
|14
|Santanoni
|4607
|15
|Redfield
|4606
|16
|Wright Peak
|4580
|17
|Saddleback
|4515
|18
|Panther
|4442
|19
|TableTop
|4427
|20
|Rocky Peak
|4420
|21
|Macomb
|4405
|22
|Armstrong
|4400
|23
|Hough
|4400
|24
|Seward
|4361
|25
|Marshall
|4360
|26
|Allen
|4340
|27
|Big Slide
|4240
|28
|Esther
|4240
|29
|Upper Wolf Jaw
|4185
|30
|Lower Wolf Jaw
|4175
|31
|Street
|4166
|32
|Phelps
|4161
|33
|Donaldson
|4140
|34
|Seymour
|4120
|35
|Sawteeth
|4100
|36
|Cascade
|4098
|37
|South Dix
|4060
|38
|Porter
|4059
|39
|Colvin
|4057
|40
|Emmons
|4040
|41
|Dial (read more)
|4020
|42
|Grace Peak (read more)
|4012
|43
|Blake Peak
|3960
|44
|Cliff
|3960
|45
|Nye
|3895
|46
|Couchsachraga
|3820
Note from the ADK 46er organization: Although the most recent USGS measures MacNaughton at 4,000 feet, 46ers are not required to climb it.
Photo at top: Summit steward Mary Lamb talks with Explorer publisher Tracy Ormsbee on the summit of Mount Marcy. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch
