Adirondack Explorer

The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » State police officials choose Cazenovia over Paul Smith’s College

State police officials choose Cazenovia over Paul Smith’s College

1 Comment

Students at Paul Smith's College in a story about a merger with Fedcap is off.
Students walk across campus at Paul Smith’s College. New York State Police officials scouted the Paul Smith’s campus as a potential site for the extra teaching space to augment and run concurrently with the Albany academy, agency officials told the Explorer last month. The agency chose recently shuttered Cazenovia College instead. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

By James M. Odato

New York State Police chose a closed central New York college for its auxiliary academy, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, taking Paul Smith’s College out of the running.

The force will lease space at Cazenovia College for up to 275 recruits and 115 instructors. The firearms training and Emergency Vehicle Operations Courses will continue to be held offsite at the locations that are presently used, the governor’s office said.

The first basic school class at the Cazenovia site is scheduled to start in October of 2023.

State police officials scouted the Paul Smith’s campus as a potential site for the extra teaching space to augment and run concurrently with the Albany academy, agency officials told the Explorer last month. The college’s administration has not commented on the proposed arrangement.

STAY INFORMED: Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters on a variety of topics

The potential for Paul Smith’s to be used by the police agency alongside college students for several months triggered an anonymous protest by a group calling itself Paul Smith’s College Students for Change who didn’t like the idea. State police representatives toured the school with an interest in using facilities for two years for recruits needing campus dormitories, eating halls, a gym and classrooms.

Hochul did not specify why Cazenovia became the choice, but she said the selection follows her plan to fund an unprecedented number of basic school classes with more than $66 million for two additional police trainings. Cazenovia ended its college programs in June after years of declining enrollment and weak revenues.

Paul Smith’s College has been experiencing similar trends, and last week announced its decision to break with The Fedcap Group, which had planned to acquire the school and has been lending operational support for months.  

Cazenovia officials said the two-year deal with the state begins in August. “We are pleased that we were able to arrange the lease with the state police and avoid having the campus vacant for a period of time,” said Kenneth Gardiner, chair of the Cazenovia College Board of Trustees. 

explore with us

Join a community of people who care about the Adirondacks and essential, independent reporting. We rely on readers’ support to power this journalism. Will you give today, in any amount?

Recommended Stories

About James Odato

In a career rooted in watchdog reporting, Explorer editor James M. Odato has been cited as one of New York’s top journalists covering state government, gambling, and abuse and waste of public money. He has written thousands of articles, his byline has appeared in numerous national publications and his investigative stories have spurred reforms. As a staff reporter for five daily newspapers, including the Albany Times Union and Buffalo News, Odato has received more than 30 awards from the Associated Press, New York Publishers Association, the New York Legislative Correspondents Association and other media organizations. In 2007, Investigative Reporters and Editors recognized his reporting with the Freedom of Information Award Medal. In October 2021, the University of Massachusetts Press released his book, This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation.

View all posts by James Odato

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. George says

    It’s unfortunate that Paul Smith’s didn’t get chosen, the additional revenue would have been nice.
    Students for Change protests didn’t help Paul Smith’s College situation at all. Short sighted.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *