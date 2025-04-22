Fire destroys historic Elizabethtown funeral home

Heidrick Funeral Home is believed to be oldest continuously run family-owned funeral business in the state, with 196 years of operation

The Heidrick Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, believed to be the oldest continually operating family-owned funeral home in New York, and second-oldest continually operating business in Essex County, burned to the ground Tuesday morning.

Formerly the Heald Funeral Home, it had been sold to Jerod and Chris Heidrick, the owners of Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home in Au Sable Forks, in 2023. The Heidricks had been planning a celebration later this year of the home’s 196th year of operation.

Firefighters work to put out the smoldering remains of the fire that burned Heidrick Funeral Home to the ground on Tuesday in Elizabethtown. Photos by Eric Teed

The business dated to the days when furniture and cabinet makers took on funerals as a side business because they were skilled at crafting caskets. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“The fire, which broke out early this morning, caused catastrophic damage to the historic structure that has served generations of families with compassion, dignity and care since its founding in 1829,” the Heidricks wrote in a media release. “While the loss is deeply felt — both in terms of the building itself and the legacy it holds — we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured.”

Street view courtesy of Google Maps.

Seven generations of Marvins

According to a history on the funeral home’s website, the business began as a furniture maker when W.M. Marvin’s Sons was founded in 1829 by Jacob Allen, a nephew of Ethan Allen. Marvin’s expanded to include an undertaking business in 1841 when Edgar Marvin married Jacob’s daughter, Susan Allen.

The firm’s ownership transferred to family members over seven generations before being sold to Jay Heald in 2014.

The 2.5-story building itself dated to about 1900. “It was all old wood,” said Jerod Heidrick. “The people who were here said it was really intense.”

Heidrick said that fortunately no one was living in the upstairs apartment. The “most devastating” loss was a couple of stained-glass windows given to the Marvins by Ethan Allen himself.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The Heidricks had been refurbishing the building, and repairing damage from a severe storm last year.

Services to continue

Following the fire, they said there would be no interruption in service. “We are already making arrangements to continue serving families without interruption, utilizing alternate locations and resources as needed,” they wrote. “We also want to reiterate that all pre-arrangements are safe and not affected.”

The Heidricks moved to Au Sable Forks from Colorado in 2018, after searching online for a funeral home for sale in the Northeast, and finding Zaumetzer Funeral Home in Au Sable Forks.

They thanked first responders and well-wishers Tuesday morning. “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from the community and ask for your continued patience and prayers during this time,” they wrote.