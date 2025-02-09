Capital region attorney killed Saturday at Gore Mountain

JOHNSBURG — A skier died Saturday at Gore Mountain Ski Resort.

Kevin Colwell, the founder and CEO of the Colwell Law Group in the Capital Region, was killed in the incident, the firm said in a news release Saturday night.

Troopers have said they are investigating the death at the ski resort in the hamlet of North Creek in the Warren County town of Johnsburg.

Troopers from Chestertown responded to the state-owned Adirondack ski area around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured skier, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.

A severely injured skier had been discovered in the area of the Sagamore Trail, where bystanders and ski patrol attempted life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the skier was declared deceased at the scene, State Police said.

“This is an immense tragedy for all of us at the Colwell Law Group. Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him,” said Jennifer Stevens, the firm’s chief operating officer, in a statement Saturday night. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family during this incredibly difficult time. The leadership team is focused on supporting our employees and ensuring continuity within the organization.”

Colwell, 53, was from Hudson and lived with his family in Guilderland, the firm said.

The firm, which focuses on family law and has been in business for nearly two decades, has offices throughout the Capital Region as well as parts of central and western New York.