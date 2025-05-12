Remains of missing Canadian hiker found

Leo DuFour became lost on Allen Mt. in Nov. 2024

After being missing more than five months, the remains of a man who became lost on a hike up Allen Mt. were discovered on Saturday.

DuFour, 22, was first reported missing in December 2024. After more than 9 days of active searching, that involved 59 forest rangers logging 400 miles by foot, the search was moved into recovery mode. Heavy snowfall and high winds, combined with Allen Mt.’s remote location made for difficult search conditions.

In recent weeks, with the melting of snowpack, rangers had resumed searching by air.

According to a news release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a hiking party found the remains of Leo DuFour and notified the agency. Forest Rangers, a DEC Division of Law Enforcement Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigator, and New York State Police were called to the scene.

“The DEC family offers our deepest condolences to the DuFour family for their loss and extends our appreciation to our dedicated Forest Rangers for their tireless efforts during the continuous and active search effort over the last few months,” the agency stated in the release.

Leo DuFour signed this trail register, commonly used for Mount Adams and Allen Mountain, in Newcomb on Nov. 29. Photo by Mike Lynch

