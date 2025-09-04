Lightning sparks wildfire in Lake Luzerne

Rangers investigate report of man shooting at a heron at Ausable Point Campground

Recent actions from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Fighting a 2-acre fire in Lake Luzerne

Town of Lake Luzerne, Warren County: On Aug. 25 at 9:30 p.m., Forest Rangers Donegan, Morehouse, and Thompson assisted the Corinth and Lake Luzerne Fire Departments with locating a wildland fire reported at the Hudson River Special Management Area. Firefighters worked into the night on suppression and containment efforts. The following morning, seven Rangers joined other firefighters and achieved 50 percent containment on the 2-acre fire in Eddy Swamp. On Aug. 27 at 6:40 p.m., firefighters fully contained the fire and determined it started from a lightning strike the week prior.

Aftermath of Lake Luzerne fire. DEC photo

Tickets issued to man shooting in campground

Town of Peru, Clinton County: On Aug 26 at 5:45 p.m., an off-duty Environmental Conservation Police Officer received a call about a subject who had taken a shot at a blue heron at Ausable Point Campground. Forest Ranger Praczkajlo responded and issued tickets to the 33-year-old subject from Hudson Falls for disorderly conduct, disturbing wildlife, and possessing and discharging a firearm in a campground. The heron was not found. DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement will work with the Division of Forest Protection in the ongoing investigation.

Lost hikers in John Dillon Park

Town of Long Lake, Hamilton County: On Aug. 29 at 8:20 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Hamilton County 911 about three lost hikers in the John Dillon Park area. The trio, ages 9, 50, and 55, had no light source and a very low cellphone battery. At 10 p.m., Forest Ranger Nahor reached the subjects and provided a ride to their vehicle at the park.

McKenzie hikers stuck in the dark

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On Aug. 30 at 8:40 p.m., Forest Ranger R. Praczkajlo responded to a call for three hikers on McKenzie Mountain without any light source. Ranger Praczkajlo reached the unprepared group, provided headlamps, and escorted them back to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 10:20 p.m.

Hiker collapses on Poke-O-Moonshine

Town of Chesterfield, Essex County: On Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m., Forest Rangers Bode and Holdridge responded to a call for a hiker who collapsed while hiking Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain. At 1 p.m., Rangers reached the 30-year-old from Plattsburgh who was conscious, breathing, and able to walk. Rangers ensured the hiker made it to the trailhead. The subject refused further medical assistance.

Lost hiker on McKenzie

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On Sept. 1 at 10:33 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker reporting they were lost in the woods. Dispatch directed the hiker to call 911 so they could obtain coordinates. Coordinates placed the 69-year-old from Camillus in the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness. At 12:05 a.m., Forest Rangers Corey and Foutch reached the subject and assisted them to the trailhead where they were met by Lake Placid Ambulance. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital for evaluation.

Becoming a forest ranger

Those interested in future opportunities to become a forest ranger are encouraged to apply by Sept. 17 to take the next Civil Service exam scheduled this fall. The exam is a multiple-choice test. All candidates who are qualified to take the entry-level law enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test with additional details. Visit the Civil Service website to learn more.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster