New York evaluates freshwater fish as part of endangered species list update

Draft includes at least 10 species from the Adirondack region whose status may change

By Mike Lynch

Freshwater fish are the first animals to be evaluated by scientists as they update New York’s list of endangered, threatened and special concern species.

The proposed list includes about three dozen types of fish and wildlife. Some of these fish are expected to retain their current status while others are being added, downgraded or afforded greater protections.

The draft includes at least 10 species from the Adirondack region whose status may change. A list along with their habitats and threats they face, can be found below.

Not contained in the list are species whose status is proposed to stay the same. In addition, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is adding six fish and wildlife species to the list based on the species’ federal protection status. One notable addition is the northern long-eared bat, listed as endangered.

The evaluation of freshwater fish is the first set of actions taken by the state. Later, state biologists will evaluate and address changes to listed invertebrates, marine species, amphibians, reptiles, mammals and birds.

The public comment period on these species runs to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. The DEC is holding two virtual public hearing sessions on Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The draft regulations and details for the hearing and comment period are available on DEC’s website.

Written comments must be submitted in writing to [email protected] (subject: “Endangered Species”) or to: NYSDEC, Attn: Lisa Holst, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753.

Freshwater Fish

Longnose sucker

Proposed status: unlisted to threatened

Background: This sucker inhabits “cold, clear streams with clean gravel or cobble substrate as well as the deep water of lakes,” according to its status assessment. The fish are native to the following Adirondack region watersheds: Black, Champlain, Oswegatchie, Raquette, St. Lawrence and Upper Hudson. But populations have declined in Raquette and have not been seen in the Oswegatchie since 1982. Threats include erosion and sedimentation of waterways and the fish are considered vulnerable to warming waters.

The adult round whitefish averages 8-12 inches in length and can reach nearly 2 feet. This fish shown here is a juvenile. The species could be listed as endangered to threatened. Image courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Round whitefish

Proposed status: endangered to threatened

Background: Round whitefish live in well oxygenated deep lakes in the Adirondack Park. They are known to be in only six of its historic sites. Stocking efforts have helped establish another three self-sustaining populations. Invasive predator fish and acidification of waters are primary threats.

The American eel is the only species of freshwater eel found in North America. Image courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

American eel

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: Populations have declined significantly in the St. Lawrence and Lake Champlain watersheds in recent years, the two places American eels are found in the North Country. Eels spend most of their lives in freshwater habitats, but they migrate to the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic Ocean to spawn. Populations are decreasing because of migration barriers (such as dams), habitat loss, population, overfishing and other factors.

Black bullhead

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: This catfish is native to the Oswegatchie and Champlain watersheds, and has been found in the southern Champlain Valley in recent surveys. “They prefer stagnant, slow-moving, warm, and turbid (muddy) waters,” according to their species assessment. No threats to this fish have been identified, but scientists speculate they may have declined due to improvements in water quality.

Lake chub

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: Historically these have been found throughout the Adirondack Park. Their populations are most stable in the Champlain watershed but have declined in the Oswegatchie, Raquette, St. Lawrence and Upper Hudson waterways. They are vulnerable to warming temperatures, non-native predatory fish, pollution and habitat degradation.

Blackchin shiner

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: This fish is native to the Champlain, Oswegatchie, St. Lawrence and Upper Hudson watersheds in the North Country. Populations have declined in the interior Adirondacks, but they can be found north of the park in the St. Lawrence River valley and northern part of Lake Champlain. They prefer cool, clear waters in streams and shoreline habitats. Their presence is a good indicator of clean water. They are suffering from habitat loss, pollution and introduction of sport fishes that prey on them.

Lake whitefish

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: These fish prefer deep lakes that are well oxygenated. They historically had strong populations in the interior Adirondacks and Lake Champlain but those have declined substantially due to overfishing, competition from non-native fish, pollution, loss of habitat and warming waters.

Sauger

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: Saugers are members of the perch family and resemble walleye in appearance and share behavior. They have had historical populations in the St. Lawrence and Lake Champlain watersheds in the North Country. The last viable population lived in Champlain but haven’t been found there since 2010 and may no longer be in the lake. Threats include habitat changes, impoundments, pollution and hybridization with walleye.

Burbot have mottled skin that ranges in color from black to grey to olive and even yellow. They have elongated dorsal and anal fins that extend all the way to a rounded caudal fin and a distinct single soft barb on their lower jaw. Image courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Burbot

Proposed status: unlisted to special concern

Background: Burbot are the only freshwater member of the cod family. They are found on the outskirts of the Adirondack Park, including the Champlain, Oswegatchie, Raquette and St. Lawrence watersheds. They prefer cold-water habits in deep lakes or rivers. Threats include warming waters, pollution and overfishing. Lake drawdowns and dams can hurt their ability to spawn.

Eastern sand darter

Proposed status: threatened to special concern

Background: The DEC is recommending changing their status due to growing populations in several watersheds, including Lake Champlain, Oswegatchie, Raquette and St. Lawrence. But they still face numerous threats, including loss of habitat and competition with non-native fish. They may also be vulnerable to a chemical used to kill sea lampreys in the Champlain Valley.